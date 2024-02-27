Afghanistan vs Ireland, Only Test: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Afghanistan and Ireland lock horns in a multi-format series, starting from February 28. The series comprises a lone Test, three ODIs and three T20Is. All games will be played in the United Arab Emirates.

The Test will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi before the action shifts to Sharjah for the remaining games. The lone Test begins on Wednesday, February 28.

Afghanistan recently faced Sri Lanka in a multi-format series. The tour began with a Test, where the Afghans lost comprehensively, losing by 10 wickets. Afghanistan are yet to make a mark in the longest format and will hope to do so against Ireland. Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the Afghans.

Ireland’s last international assignment was against Zimbabwe in Zimbabwe in December. It was a close-fought series, with the Irish wininn both the ODI and T20I series.

Andrew Balbirnie will lead Ireland. The likes of Curtis Campher, Harry Tector and Lorcan Tucker will look to play a key role.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Match Details

Match: Afghanistan vs Ireland, Only Test, Afghanistan vs Ireland in UAE, 2024

Date and Time: February 28 - March 3; 11:30 am IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Afghanistan vs Ireland Head-to-Head

Afghanistan and Ireland have faced each other only once in Tests, which the former won by seven wickets.

Total matches played: 1

Afghanistan won: 1

Ireland won: 0

Afghanistan vs Ireland Pitch Report

The surface at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Sharjah is a well-balanced one. Spinners get plenty of assistance as the game progresses. Batters will have to get their eye in before they start playing their strokes freely. Adapting to the conditions will be key.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Weather Forecast

The temperature on the opening day of the Test is expected to be in the low 20s. It should stay clear throughout the five days.

Afghanistan vs Ireland Probable XIs

Afghanistan

Ibrahim Zadran, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Nasir Jamal, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Zia-ur-Rehman, Zahir Khan, Nijat Masood, Karim Janat, Naveed Zadran

Ireland

Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Andrew Balbirnie (c), James McCollum, Peter Moor, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy/Graham Hume

Afghanistan vs Ireland Match Prediction

Both sides haven’t got much experience in the longest format, so it will be a real test for them.

The conditions will favour Afghanistan more, so expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Afghanistan to win

Afghanistan vs Ireland Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

