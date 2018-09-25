Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

All 9 Virat Kohli tattoos and their meanings explained

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Feature
1.05K   //    25 Sep 2018, 11:30 IST

Virat Kohli training hard ahead of the big game. #INDvsBAN #AsiaCup
Virat Kohli got inked 9 times

After leading the Indian youth side to the Under 19 World Cup title in 2008, Virat Kohli has come a long way in the last years. He is not only the captain of the Indian cricket team but is also the best batsmen across all three formats in the world right now.

During this journey to success, Virat Kohli got his body inked nine times. Each and every tattoo on Virat's body has a story to tell and signifies a turning point in the life of the dashing Delhi batsman.

In the first episode of National Geographic's Mega Icons based on Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper revealed secrets about all the tattoos on his body. "To be very honest, when I was young it was about being a little cool when I started to get inked but slowly I realized that this is something that gives me a sense of my own identity. And from getting a random tribal design, to getting Shiva on my forearm now, it is a reflection of how my life has gone where it stands today and what I think and see of life back then to now."

*All the images of tattoos are from the Mega Icons episode telecasted on 24 September 2018 by National Geographic channel.*

Below is a list of Virat Kohli's nine tattoos and their meanings:

#1 Names of his parents:

Mother
Mother's name

Right from childhood, Virat Kohli had the complete support of his parents to pursue the sport. The game of cricket was introduced to him by his father when he was just 3 years old. The Indian captain got the names of his parents inked to commemorate the bond that he shares with them. "Purely because the connection that I have felt with them is something that is unexplained. It is a feeling, it's not even something that can be put into words. Hence I wanted to make it a part of me until I'm alive."

FatherEnter caption
Father's name
1 / 8 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli
Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Eat. Sleep. Cricket. Repeat.
Virat Kohli describes his journey to excellence 
RELATED STORY
Why Virat Kohli can be the greatest batsman of all time
RELATED STORY
10 Years of Virat Kohli : Top 10 Quotes on King Kohli
RELATED STORY
15 quotes on Virat Kohli which prove why he's an all-time...
RELATED STORY
5 times Virat Kohli was dismissed in the 90s
RELATED STORY
How Virat Kohli conquered his English demons 
RELATED STORY
Trailer - The Movie: Virat Kohli all set to make another...
RELATED STORY
Five debatable selections under Virat Kohli in Tests
RELATED STORY
Who is the GOAT? Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar?
RELATED STORY
Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli: A statistical analysis
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us