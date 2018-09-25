All 9 Virat Kohli tattoos and their meanings explained

Virat Kohli got inked 9 times

After leading the Indian youth side to the Under 19 World Cup title in 2008, Virat Kohli has come a long way in the last years. He is not only the captain of the Indian cricket team but is also the best batsmen across all three formats in the world right now.

During this journey to success, Virat Kohli got his body inked nine times. Each and every tattoo on Virat's body has a story to tell and signifies a turning point in the life of the dashing Delhi batsman.

In the first episode of National Geographic's Mega Icons based on Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper revealed secrets about all the tattoos on his body. "To be very honest, when I was young it was about being a little cool when I started to get inked but slowly I realized that this is something that gives me a sense of my own identity. And from getting a random tribal design, to getting Shiva on my forearm now, it is a reflection of how my life has gone where it stands today and what I think and see of life back then to now."

*All the images of tattoos are from the Mega Icons episode telecasted on 24 September 2018 by National Geographic channel.*

Below is a list of Virat Kohli's nine tattoos and their meanings:

#1 Names of his parents:

Mother's name

Right from childhood, Virat Kohli had the complete support of his parents to pursue the sport. The game of cricket was introduced to him by his father when he was just 3 years old. The Indian captain got the names of his parents inked to commemorate the bond that he shares with them. "Purely because the connection that I have felt with them is something that is unexplained. It is a feeling, it's not even something that can be put into words. Hence I wanted to make it a part of me until I'm alive."

Father's name

