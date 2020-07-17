All lives don't matter until black lives matter: Faf du Plessis

Former South African skipper Faf du Plessis has taken a stand on the 'Black Lives Matter' movement by saying that all lives don't matter until black lives matter. The entire world reacted unanimously against racism after an African-American individual named George Floyd was killed by a white American officer in Minneapolis.

The cricketing world also joined in the fight against racism with players from both England and the West Indies taking the knee before the commencement of the first Test at Southampton.

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi had also taken a stand earlier on the 'Black Lives Matter' movement by saying that the South African team will collectively think and come up with a way to counter racism. Faf du Plessis posted a picture with Lungi Ngidi on Instagram and shared his stand on the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

"In the last couple of months, I have realised that we must choose our battles. We are surrounded by many injustices in our country that require urgent attention and action to fix them. So I've remained silent, with the intent to listen, but not respond. Slowing down my point of view, but quicker to hear the pain of someone else. I surrender my opinions and take the knee as an intercessor," Faf du Plessis wrote on Instagram.

"I acknowledge that South Africa is still hugely divided by racism and it is my personal responsibility to do my best to emphasize, hear the stories, learn and then be part of the solution with my thoughts, words and actions," Faf du Plessis added.

In my ignorance, I silenced the struggles of others by placing my own view on it: Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis had earlier rejected to talk about racism when questions were asked about the dropping of Temba Bavuma from the Test side, saying that the South African team doesn't differentiate on colour. But, he was taken aback by whatever happened with George Floyd and thus, decided to change his opinion.

"I have gotten it wrong before. Good intentions were failed by a lack of perspective when I said on a platform that - I don't see colour. In my ignorance, I silenced the struggles of others by placing my own view on it. So I am saying that all lives don't matter UNTIL black lives matter. I'm speaking up now, because if I wait to be perfect, I never will. I want to leave a legacy of empathy," Faf du Plessis asserted.

Faf du Plessis and the entire South African team is determined to take a strong stand against racism. The team has returned to training and it will be interesting to see how they contribute to the movement when they return to the international fold.