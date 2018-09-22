Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Strongest all-time ODI all-rounders XI 

Silambarasan Kv
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.79K   //    22 Sep 2018, 19:39 IST

SANATH JAYASURIYA, SHAHID AFRIDI
We have witnessed some of the best all-rounders grace the international circuit

Cricket is one of the most popular games in the world. ODI cricket has evolved over the years and become more entertaining. The all-rounders are a rare thing in international cricket and can win the games with both the bat and ball. 

They are invaluable for any cricket team because if an all-rounder gets injured, the team management will look to make two changes as they lose a player who can do both batting and bowling. 

We have seen many greatest all-rounders in the history of cricket. Here we will try to make an XI that consists of best all-rounders in cricket. This team surely can beat any team in the world.

#1 Sanath Jayasuriya 

England v Sri Lanka - 1st Natwest One Day International Series
The former Sri Lankan cricketer, Sanath Jayasuriya was the destructive cricketer during his era.

He can smack the ball over the park but his performances were ordinary during his initial career. However, he came to limelight when he used to smash each and every bowler in the 1996 World Cup. 

Jayasuriya, who can tear apart any bowling line-up, was also a handy left-arm spinner. The former cricketer had scored 13430 runs in 450 ODI games that he played and also bagged 323 wickets.

#2 Shane Watson

England v Australia - 2nd Royal London One-Day Series 2015
England v Australia - 2nd Royal London One-Day Series 2015

 Shane Watson is one of the best all-rounders Australia have ever produced in the limited-overs format. He made his ODI debut in 2002. He was one of the finest all-rounders, who could handle pace and spin with the bat and trouble the oppositions with the ball. 

With the brilliant performances as an all-rounder, he cemented his place in the national team. Watson, who has an ability to hit big shots, has played 190 ODI games and scored 5757 runs. He also picked up 168 wickets. 

Silambarasan Kv
ANALYST
I love to analyse each and every angle of Cricket and I am a die hard fan of Virender Sehwag!
