Amidst coronavirus affecting matches, Alyssa Healy recalls how women's cricket was once played in empty stadiums

Australian Women's T20 World Cup celebrations

The first ODI between Australia and New Zealand is currently underway in a completely empty Sydney Cricket Ground as a precautionary measure from the deadly coronavirus. In fact, Kane Richardson has sent for tests due to a sore throat.

Most sporting events in the world are being played in empty stadiums. The ODIs between South Africa and India will also not allow spectators at the venue. Only a few days ago, the final of the women’s World T20 took place in a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the first instance in women’s cricket when stadium was packed to its capacity. Until a few years ago, most women cricket games were played in front of empty stands, with fans having little to no interest in the game. The same fate has befallen men’s cricket now, albeit due to the virus.

World Cup winning Aussie player Alyssa Healy took to Twitter to recall how women’s cricket was once played in empty stands, citing as empty SCG as an example.

It’s been a week of us feeling what it’s like in the men’s shoes and them in ours!! Haha. — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) March 13, 2020

The final was played between India and Australia. India, who remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, could neither bat nor bowl well in the final. With India’s loss, fans are urging that its high time BCCI start an IPL for women, so that they can get accustomed to pressure situations.