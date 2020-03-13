×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Amidst coronavirus affecting matches, Alyssa Healy recalls how women's cricket was once played in empty stadiums 

Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 13 Mar 2020, 15:06 IST

Australian Women
Australian Women's T20 World Cup celebrations



The first ODI between Australia and New Zealand is currently underway in a completely empty Sydney Cricket Ground as a precautionary measure from the deadly coronavirus. In fact, Kane Richardson has sent for tests due to a sore throat.

Most sporting events in the world are being played in empty stadiums. The ODIs between South Africa and India will also not allow spectators at the venue. Only a few days ago, the final of the women’s World T20 took place in a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the first instance in women’s cricket when stadium was packed to its capacity. Until a few years ago, most women cricket games were played in front of empty stands, with fans having little to no interest in the game. The same fate has befallen men’s cricket now, albeit due to the virus.

World Cup winning Aussie player Alyssa Healy took to Twitter to recall how women’s cricket was once played in empty stands, citing as empty SCG as an example.


The final was played between India and Australia. India, who remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, could neither bat nor bowl well in the final. With India’s loss, fans are urging that its high time BCCI start an IPL for women, so that they can get accustomed to pressure situations. 

Also see | Women’s T20 World Cup has given fresh impetus to a full-fledged women’s IPL 


Published 13 Mar 2020, 15:06 IST
Alyssa Healy
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st ODI
AUS 258/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 132/5 (30.5 ov)
LIVE
New Zealand need 127 runs to win from 19.1 overs
AUS VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Yesterday
IND
RSA
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS RSA live score
2nd ODI | Sun, 15 Mar, 01:30 PM
India
South Africa
IND VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Yesterday
LHQ 150/5 (20.0 ov)
KRK 151/0 (17.1 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 10 wickets
LHQ VS KRK live score
3rd ODI | Wed, 18 Mar, 01:30 PM
India
South Africa
IND VS RSA preview
| Tue, 17 Mar, 08:00 AM
Western Australia
New South Wales
WAU VS NSW preview
| Tue, 17 Mar, 05:30 AM
South Australia
Queensland
SAU VS QUE preview
Match 30 | Sun, 15 Mar, 07:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Karachi Kings
QTG VS KRK preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
South Africa in India 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Women's World Twenty20
Pakistan Super League
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Sheffield Shield
England in Sri Lanka 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
IPL
Ireland in Zimbabwe 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Ireland in Zimbabwe 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us