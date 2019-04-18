×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Amir, Asif missing from Pakistan WC 2019 squad

IANS
NEWS
News
97   //    18 Apr 2019, 19:43 IST
IANS Image
Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Amir. (File Photo: Xinhua/Sajjad/IANS)

Lahore, April 18 (IANS) Pacer Mohammad Amir failed to find a place in Pakistans 15-man preliminary squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup, starting May 30 in England, but has been included for the ODI series against England.

Meanwhile, power-hitter Asif Ali is not in the WC squad but is part of the 17-member ODI squad for the England ODI series. However, both Asif and Amir could feature in the showpiece event as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) can take a final call till May 23.

Amir had an impressive run the last time the green brigade visited England as he was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' in the 2017 Champions Trophy final when Pakistan defeated India to lift the trophy.

However, the 27-year-old has remained wicketless in nine out of the 14 ODIs he has played since then.

Pakistan's World Cup squad includes three openers, four middle-order batsmen, wicketkeeper/batsman in Sarfaraz Ahmed, two spinners and five pacers.

Pakistan men's selection committee Chairman and former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said the squad was picked keeping in mind the conditions in England and Wales.

"In England and Wales, conditions play a critical role. With this in mind, we have selected a three-dimensional side, which gives the captain a wide range of options of whatever game plan he chooses on a match day," Haq said in a statement.

"We have experienced batters, who are backed up by bowlers with plenty of variety and variation to exploit any type of conditions.

"This is more or less the side we have been playing since the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. I have absolute trust that this side has grown further in experience and stature since 2017. Supported by the flare, skill, talent and killing-instinct, this side has the capability and potential to rise to the occasion and produce strong performances," he added.

Advertisement

Several players like skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman and others were also part of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

The Sarfaraz-led side will kick off their campaign against West Indies on May 31 at Nottingham before facing hosts England at the same venue on June 3.

Pakistan Squad: Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed (Captain/wicket-keeper) Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Advertisement
Pakistan recalls Amir for T20 series against South Africa
RELATED STORY
Pakistan announce ODI squad for South Africa series
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan announce 15-member squad for the tournament
RELATED STORY
Amir returns for Pakistan's ODIs in South Africa
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs Australia 2019: 3 things that went wrong for Pakistan in the ODI series
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs Australia 2019: Selection headache a positive for Aussies ahead of WC 2019
RELATED STORY
PSL 2019: Squads & Teams, Complete list of Players
RELATED STORY
Pakistan Super League 2019 - Islamabad United team review
RELATED STORY
Pakistan announce 23 Probables for World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
Fast bowler Amir returns for ODI series against South Africa
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 34
MI 13/0 (2.1 ov)
DC
LIVE
Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bat.
MI VS DC live score
Match 33 | Yesterday
CSK 132/5 (20.0 ov)
SRH 137/4 (16.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 6 wickets
CSK VS SRH live score
Match 35 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us