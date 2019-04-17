×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Archer not in England's preliminary WC squad

IANS
NEWS
News
28   //    17 Apr 2019, 17:03 IST
IANS Image
Jofra Archer. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

London, April 17 (IANS) Uncapped pacer Jofra Archer was the only surprise absentee from England's preliminary 15-man World Cup squad, although he was named in the team for warm-up games against Pakistan and Ireland.

After a change in residency rules, Barbados-born Archer, 24, had qualified to play for England.

"The selection panel has been impressed with Archer's performances in domestic and franchise cricket," national selector Ed Smith was quoted as saying by BBC. "He is a talented and exciting cricketer," Smith remarked.

Archer, currently playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Rajasthan Royals, will now look to impress in the warm-up games as changes to squad can be made until May 23.

England will play a match with Ireland on May 3 before a five-match series against Pakistan.

The preliminary World Cup squad is unchanged from the winter one-day series against the West Indies.

England's preliminary World Cup squad:

Eoin Morgan (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

England 17-man squad for Pakistan ODIs: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

England 14-man team for Ireland ODI and Pakistan IT20: Eoin Morgan (Captain), Jofra Archer, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, James Vince, David Willey and Mark Wood.

Advertisement
Archer left out of England's preliminary World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: England announce 15-member squad, leave out Jofra Archer
RELATED STORY
Vaughan backs Archer for World Cup berth
RELATED STORY
Botham: Late changes to World Cup squad would not help England
RELATED STORY
Archer shines, but Royals beaten by Kings XI
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: England's probable 30-member preliminary squad
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 2 selections in the Indian squad that may turn out to be blunders
RELATED STORY
Gavaskar surprised at Pant not being in WC squad
RELATED STORY
Former India star wants Dhoni as WC captain, NZ beat BD and more - Cricket News Today, 3rd March 2019
RELATED STORY
Jofra Archer could make his England debut in Pakistan series
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 33 | Today, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 32 | Yesterday
KXIP 182/6 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/7 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 12 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 34 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us