“As long as I’m beating the fastest sprinter in team, I consider myself fit for international cricket”: Sanjay Manjrekar reveals what MS Dhoni told him

Former India batsman and well-known commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has shared an inside story, a conversation between him and MS Dhoni which took place at Virat Kohli's wedding reception. The conversation hints that MS Dhoni has no plans of retirement as long as he is fit as a fiddle.

“During Virat Kohli’s wedding, I had a little corner time with him and he said that as long as I am beating the fastest sprinter in the team, I am going to consider myself fit enough to be playing international cricket or playing high-level cricket,” Manjrekar said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

MS Dhoni has not played international cricket after the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. He has reportedly hit the ground running in Ranchi for training ahead of the IPL 2020.

An official of the JSCA International Cricket Stadium recently said that MS Dhoni was practicing batting in the indoors training facility at JSCA.

MS Dhoni is going to do well in IPL 2020, says Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar also feels that MS Dhoni will do well in the upcoming IPL and also explained why he is not as good in international T20s as much as he is in the cash-rich league. In 190 matches in the IPL for CSK, Dhoni has scored 4432 runs at an average of 42.20 with 23 half-centuries.

“I think he is going to be very good and one of the reasons that he is so successful and so consistent in the IPL as a batsman as opposed to international is that he knows that there are about four to five bowlers to handle. And there are some good ones and there are some not so good ones in the IPL,” Manjrekar said.

“In international, you have got five quality bowlers, so he’s so good at picking out those guys and going after them. And people with Tendulkar, Dhoni, these are champion cricketers. Once they are on the public stage, you will never see Dhoni ever on a public stage, like a cricket field, looking slightly unfit or unable to sprint or run.”