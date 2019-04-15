As overseas player you do have responsibility: Rabada

IANS FOLLOW NEWS News 18 // 15 Apr 2019, 12:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bengaluru: Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada in action during the 20th match of IPL 2019 between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 7, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Hyderabad, April 15 (IANS) From playing the catching up game, Delhi Capitals suddenly tightened the screws on the Sunrisers Hyderabad unit during their Indian Premier League game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium and the two men who did maximum damage were Keemo Paul and Kagiso Rabada. While Paul started the collapse by dismissing Jonny Bairstow, Rabada finished things with figures of 4/22.

Speaking after the game, Rabada said the idea is to stick to the game plans and not try too many things in the middle when the going gets a little tough and the pressure is on.

"We have our game plans and all that we try to do is to stick to it. We hope it goes our way and more often than not, it should go your way. It's been the trend so far, you need to have variety in your pace. We try to talk about change-ups especially if wickets are assisting those type of changes. It worked for us today. In many ways, you do have a responsibility as an overseas player. I just feel that you have to do your best. We are working on all the departments and it's working well for us," he smiled.

Echoing the sentiments, Paul said: "First of all thanks to God. This is a dream come true for me. My family has supported me tremendously. It is the biggest league in the world and why not enjoy it. Went back of the hand and it worked for me. I just tried to adapt to the wicket. I just bowled to suit the wicket. This game is all about confidence. I have not been getting much to contribute with the bat so wanted to contribute more. This is for the friends, family and all my team mates. Thank you for the support."