×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

As overseas player you do have responsibility: Rabada

IANS
NEWS
News
18   //    15 Apr 2019, 12:12 IST
IANS Image
Bengaluru: Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada in action during the 20th match of IPL 2019 between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 7, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Hyderabad, April 15 (IANS) From playing the catching up game, Delhi Capitals suddenly tightened the screws on the Sunrisers Hyderabad unit during their Indian Premier League game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium and the two men who did maximum damage were Keemo Paul and Kagiso Rabada. While Paul started the collapse by dismissing Jonny Bairstow, Rabada finished things with figures of 4/22.

Speaking after the game, Rabada said the idea is to stick to the game plans and not try too many things in the middle when the going gets a little tough and the pressure is on.

"We have our game plans and all that we try to do is to stick to it. We hope it goes our way and more often than not, it should go your way. It's been the trend so far, you need to have variety in your pace. We try to talk about change-ups especially if wickets are assisting those type of changes. It worked for us today. In many ways, you do have a responsibility as an overseas player. I just feel that you have to do your best. We are working on all the departments and it's working well for us," he smiled.

Echoing the sentiments, Paul said: "First of all thanks to God. This is a dream come true for me. My family has supported me tremendously. It is the biggest league in the world and why not enjoy it. Went back of the hand and it worked for me. I just tried to adapt to the wicket. I just bowled to suit the wicket. This game is all about confidence. I have not been getting much to contribute with the bat so wanted to contribute more. This is for the friends, family and all my team mates. Thank you for the support."

IANS
NEWS
IPL 2019: Opinion - 3 star overseas players who do not deserve a place in the playing XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: KKR vs. DC Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Match 5, DC vs CSK: One key player from each team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 Overseas Players who could have a huge impact this year
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Indian bowlers with the most overseas wickets in a single calendar year
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: You pick your team, Virat Kohli will pick his
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Best overseas player combination for each team
RELATED STORY
IPL: Best Overseas XI across all seasons 
RELATED STORY
8 Overseas players you probably didn't know played in the IPL
RELATED STORY
5 most deserving contenders for the 2018 ICC Test Player of the Year award
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 31 | Today, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 30 | Yesterday
DC 155/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 116/10 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 39 runs
DC VS SRH live score
Match 29 | Yesterday
KKR 161/8 (20.0 ov)
CSK 162/5 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 5 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 32 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us