×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ashwin is guilty, not telling the truth: Prasanna

IANS
NEWS
News
18   //    26 Mar 2019, 16:56 IST
IANS Image
Jaipur: Kings XI Punjab's Ravichandran Ashwin during the fourth IPL 2019 match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on March 25, 2019. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)
By Debayan Mukherjee

Kolkata, March 26 (IANS) Rubbishing R. Ashwin's statement that he 'Mankaded' Jos Buttler "instinctively", Indian spin great Erapalli Prasanna on Tuesday said the India Test off-spinner is lying and should have cautioned the batsman.

"He is feeling guilty and he is trying to cover up. I don't think he is clear to himself. He is bluffing. He is not telling the truth," Prasanna told IANS.

Kings XI Punjab skipper Ashwin ran Rajasthan Royals and England batsman Buttler out in the 13th over when he was looking good at 69 off 43 balls in the company of Sanju Samson with the scoreboard reading 108/2.

Ashwin stopped after entering his delivery stride seeing Buttler slip out of his crease, turned around and broke the stumps at the non-strikers' end.

The decision was sent up to the third umpire, who didn't need much time to send a livid Buttler on his way. This was the first time in IPL history that a batsman was "Mankaded".

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Ashwin said of the incident: "Look, it was very instinctive. On my part, it was very instinctive. It was not planned or anything like that. It's there within the rules of the game. I don't understand where the spirit of the game comes, naturally if it's there in the rules it's there."

Slamming Ashwin further, Prasanna said even a schoolboy knows he has to warn the non-striker before doing such a thing.

"I (Ashwin) did it in the heat of the moment, all these things does not apply. Even a school cricketer knows, a batsman has to be cautioned. It has to be fair play.

"Most important point is, such an action is taken after cautioning the non-striker, telling him that he is leaving the crease much before the ball is delivered."

Advertisement

Prasanna, who played 49 Tests for India taking 189 wickets, went on to say that Ashwin took undue advantage of the 22 yards and is feeling guilty now going by his statements.

"If he has made a statement like this, that he did it impulsively, that means he is not playing the game fair and square.

"Whether he is playing within the laws of the game, or not, he has to caution the non-striker. He is taking undue advantage of the 22 yards.

"It's a gentleman's game where you caution a player. Before DRS, many players have taken a catch on the second bounce and even if the umpire missed it, they would be fair in calling it not out," he concluded.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said that the captain should have maintained decorum and that even the match officials failed in their duty.

Rajasthan Royals brand ambassador and legend Shane Warne also expressed his displeasure, saying the dismissal was against the spirit of the game.

IANS
NEWS
Nathan Lyon vs Ravi Ashwin: Who is the world's best off-spinner?
RELATED STORY
Is Nathan Lyon better than Ravichandran Ashwin?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Analyzing the pros and cons of Ashwin 'Mankading' Buttler
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 4, RR vs KXIP: Sam Curran’s double-wicket over is the Moment of the Match
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes berserk as Ashwin mankads Buttler
RELATED STORY
5 great Indian off-spinners who could really spin the ball
RELATED STORY
Is Ashwin no longer the first choice spinner on away tours?
RELATED STORY
Skipper Ashwin should have maintained decorum: BCCI
RELATED STORY
Under-fire Ashwin defends Buttler 'Mankad'
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Cricket fraternity is divided over Jos Buttler's mankading by Ravinchandran Ashwin | RR vs KXIP| #RRvsKXIP
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 5 | Today, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 4 | Yesterday
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 6 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
Australian Sheffield Shield
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us