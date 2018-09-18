Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: 5 Indian batsmen who could cement their place in the 2019 World Cup squad

Prathmesh Patil
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
348   //    18 Sep 2018, 22:42 IST

Enter captio
KL Rahul and Ambati Rayudu could play a major role in the middle order

The race to become the Asian Champion has already begun in the Asia Cup 2018, and one of the giants Sri Lanka is already knocked out of the tournament. India will start their campaign against Hong Kong on 18th September while their biggest challenge awaits against their arch-rivals Pakistan on 19th September.

The World Cup is just eight months away, and most of the teams are almost ready with their blueprint of the squad. India, on the other hand, are also prepared and would look to resolve the middle order conundrum. It has been one of the grey areas where the Men in Blue would look to improve, and this multi-event tournament provides the perfect platform for it.

Without the services of Virat Kohli, Indian batsmen will have to play with more responsibilities in the middle order. The selectors have included a lot of experienced players who have done well for India A or in the domestic circuit. It could be the last opportunity for all the fringe players to showcase their skills and cement their spot in the World Cup 2019.

Let us find out which Indian batsman in the Asia Cup has a better chance in the next year's mega event.

#5 Dinesh Karthik

Kar
Karthik could be the finisher at number six

The journey of Dinesh Karthik has been a roller coaster ride from his heroics in the Nidihas Trophy final to a bizarre outing in the England Test series. There was a lot of expectancy hovering around him that he might deliver in Tests, but he failed to grab the opportunity.

Karthik has been selected in the Asia Cup tournament, and it could be his last rehearsal for the World Cup 2019. It will be a tough competition for him to prove his mettle as a most of the other batsmen are looking in good form.  

The Tamil Nadu batsman would look to perform and maximize his batting potential to grab a spot in the fragile middle order. His ability to finish games in a difficult situation makes him a strong contender for the World Cup squad.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Team India Kedar Jadhav Manish Pandey
Prathmesh Patil
ANALYST
Software Developer and cricket enthusiast. Love to read and write articles about cricket. An ardent fan of Sachin Tendulkar and fell in love with cricket courtesy his sandstorm innings.
Asia Cup 2018: 5 Indian players who are likely to miss...
RELATED STORY
Asia cup 2018: 5 Bowlers who could be the top...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 Players to watch out for in the tournament
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manish Pandey to be included in the squad for...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 4 candidates to come in at No. 4 for India...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 things to know about the Hong Kong team
RELATED STORY
5 Players to look out for in the Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 Indian Batsman for whom this tournament...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 Indian players who deserve a chance to...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players for whom Asia Cup might be the last...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Yesterday
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Today
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us