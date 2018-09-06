Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: Will Hong Kong get temporary ODI status?

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.19K   //    06 Sep 2018, 17:09 IST

Will Hong Kong get temporary ODI status for the Asia Cup?
Will Hong Kong get temporary ODI status for the Asia Cup?

Courtesy of their win over UAE in the Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier final, Hong Kong became the sixth team to qualify for the Asia Cup 2018, which starts on September 15. They advanced through to the Group stage of the tournament where they will now face defending champions India and Pakistan. The last time that Hong Kong took part in the Asia Cup was in 2008 and even on that occasion, they were drawn in a group with India and Pakistan.

Now the bigger question for Hong Kong after qualification is this - Will Hong Kong get temporary ODI status for the Asia Cup 2018? Aside from the 12 full-member nations, only four Associate members have ODI status. Nepal, Netherlands, Scotland and the United Arab Emirates are those four and while Hong Kong have T20I status, they don't have ODI status yet.

Although Hong Kong have played ODIs in the past and have also beaten Afghanistan, currently an ICC full member, they do not currently have ODI status. That means that their games against Pakistan on September 16 and India on 18th September in the Asia Cup 2018 will be List-A matches as things stand.

But there is a precedent for the side being given temporary ODI status. When Hong Kong took part in the 2004 Asia Cup and the 2008 Asia Cup, they were granted temporary ODI status. So the question now is whether ICC will do the same again?

And that is a question that many former and current cricketers have asked on Twitter.

Hong Kong have previously featured in the Asia Cup twice and on both occasions, they ended the tournament without a win and dumped out in the first round. While in 2004, they lost to Pakistan and Bangladesh, the last time out in 2008, was against India and Pakistan.

The question of whether Hong Kong's matches in the Asia Cup will have international status or not is one that the ICC have to decide. And with the tournament starting in the UAE on September 15, they need to make that decision.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Hong Kong Cricket Indian Cricket Team
Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
An author, poet, soft skills trainer and sports enthusiast, who has a Masters in Sports Journalism and NCTJ-accredited level 3 Diploma in Journalism
Asia Cup 2018: Hong Kong joins India and Pakistan in Group A
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup Qualifiers 2018: UAE's Journey to the Final
RELATED STORY
Rain mars the final of Asia Cup Qualifiers
RELATED STORY
5 Indians with most runs in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Facts & Figures
RELATED STORY
India's Probable Playing XI in the 2018 Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
2018 Asia Cup qualifier schedule announced
RELATED STORY
BCCI to announce Indian Squad for Asia Cup  2018 on...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Top 5 batsmen to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 qualifiers: United Arab Emirates and Hong...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 3 | Sun, 23 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 4 | Sun, 23 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us