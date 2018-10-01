Asian XI as per Asia Cup 2018

This version of the Asia Cup saw great efforts and remarkable competition. Teams such as Hong Kong, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh exceeded expectations and proved their competitiveness.

Hong Kong gave a close fight to India, having an opening stand of 174 runs while the Indian bowlers looked clueless. Stats do not show how the quality of cricket Afghanistan have played. They were on the verge of handing Pakistan an embarrassing defeat, beat Bangladesh once in the group stage, and tied with India in a match that they could have won, had Jadeja not performed his last over heroics.

Left: Hong Kong Captain Anshuman Rath and Right: Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan

It shows how quickly and passionately the associate teams are coming up. The passion and keenness to stand up as a recognized cricketing nation is what is driving these so-called minnows to do their very best.

As far as the future of world cricket is concerned, it seems bright!

Let us have a look at the Best XI from this Asia Cup.

#1 Rohit Sharma (C)

Rohit has been in sublime form

The elegant opener from India who had issues against left-arm fast bowling, especially while facing deliveries that came in, has turned things around this Asia Cup.

Rohit has not only batted superbly throughout the tournament but also led the team with excellence.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar has exemplified opening batsmanship

The highest run-scorer this tournament, with 327 runs in 4 innings at an average of 81.75, Dhawan has undone the horrors of England and has again proven himself as an ODI specialist.

Shikhar played a wide array of shots and supported Rohit throughout, having a 100 run and a 200 run opening partnership with him.

#3 Mushfiqur Rahim

Bangladesh's own little master, Mushi

Though he hasn't looked as good, Rahim has done exceedingly well for Bangladesh this Asia Cup, scoring 302 runs in 5 matches, at an average of 60.40.

Rahim might not be all that dashing as a batsman but once he sticks around for a while, it's difficult to dismiss him.

