Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asian XI as per Asia Cup 2018

vinayak roy chowdhry
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.06K   //    01 Oct 2018, 15:43 IST

This version of the Asia Cup saw great efforts and remarkable competition. Teams such as Hong Kong, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh exceeded expectations and proved their competitiveness.

Hong Kong gave a close fight to India, having an opening stand of 174 runs while the Indian bowlers looked clueless. Stats do not show how the quality of cricket Afghanistan have played. They were on the verge of handing Pakistan an embarrassing defeat, beat Bangladesh once in the group stage, and tied with India in a match that they could have won, had Jadeja not performed his last over heroics.

Left
Left: Hong Kong Captain Anshuman Rath and Right: Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan

It shows how quickly and passionately the associate teams are coming up. The passion and keenness to stand up as a recognized cricketing nation is what is driving these so-called minnows to do their very best.

As far as the future of world cricket is concerned, it seems bright!

Let us have a look at the Best XI from this Asia Cup.

#1 Rohit Sharma (C)

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
Rohit has been in sublime form

The elegant opener from India who had issues against left-arm fast bowling, especially while facing deliveries that came in, has turned things around this Asia Cup.

Rohit has not only batted superbly throughout the tournament but also led the team with excellence.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
Shikhar has exemplified opening batsmanship

The highest run-scorer this tournament, with 327 runs in 4 innings at an average of 81.75, Dhawan has undone the horrors of England and has again proven himself as an ODI specialist.

Shikhar played a wide array of shots and supported Rohit throughout, having a 100 run and a 200 run opening partnership with him.

#3 Mushfiqur Rahim

Bangladesh v India - ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final
Bangladesh's own little master, Mushi

Though he hasn't looked as good, Rahim has done exceedingly well for Bangladesh this Asia Cup, scoring 302 runs in 5 matches, at an average of 60.40.

Rahim might not be all that dashing as a batsman but once he sticks around for a while, it's difficult to dismiss him.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan
vinayak roy chowdhry
ANALYST
Best XI of Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 6 Players who sealed their spot in World...
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan all-time Asia Cup XI 
RELATED STORY
2018 Asia Cup: 5 Hits and flops of the tournament
RELATED STORY
Top ten performers of Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Why India will crush Pakistan again
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India-Pakistan Sharjah XI
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan combined XI for Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Twitter trolls Pakistan cricket team as the world reacts...
RELATED STORY
India's best XI for the Asia Cup final
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Super Four Match 3 | Sun, 23 Sep
PAK 237/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 238/1 (39.3 ov)
India win by 9 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Super Four Match 4 | Sun, 23 Sep
BAN 249/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 246/7 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 3 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Super Four Match 5 | Tue, 25 Sep
AFG 252/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 252/10 (49.5 ov)
Match Tied
AFG VS IND live score
Super Four Match 6 | Wed, 26 Sep
BAN 239/10 (48.5 ov)
PAK 202/9 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 37 runs
BAN VS PAK live score
Final | Fri, 28 Sep
BAN 222/10 (48.3 ov)
IND 223/7 (50.0 ov)
India win by 3 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us