Assam T20 Challengers Trophy 2023, Manas Tigers vs Dihing Patkai Riders, Match 10: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Stream Details

On Sunday, September 3rd, at 1:30 PM IST, the 10th match of the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy features Dihing Patkai Riders against Manas Tigers.

In their last league match, Manas Tigers managed a meager 115 runs in the first innings. Defending such a total was a challenge, but the Tigers' bowlers were efficient to put pressure on the opposition. However, Brahmaputra Boys, led by Jitu Ali (32) and Erik Roy (38), clinched a hard-fought win in a close contest, chasing the target successfully.

Meanwhile, the Patkai Riders also faced Brahmaputra Boys in their last game, with the latter amassing 145 runs in the first innings.

However, Patkar Riders breezed through their chase and ended the game comfortably with 11 balls to spare. Pradyuman Saikia and Denish Das got off to a strong start, with the rest of the batters delivering a comprehensive display leading the team to victory.

Manas Tigers vs Dihing Patkai Riders Match Details

Match: Manas Tigers vs Dihing Patkai Riders, Match 10

Date & Time: September 3rd, 2023, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Manas Tigers vs Dihing Patkai Riders Pitch Report

On this sluggish surface, spinners are anticipated to make things difficult for batters. The side batting second will have a tough time chasing down any total exceeding 150. The captain who wins the toss may desire to field first and put the opposition under pressure.

Manas Tigers vs Dihing Patkai Riders Weather Forecast

Expect partly cloudy conditions on Sunday with a temperature of 96°F (36°C). There's a slight chance of precipitation at 20%, and humidity is at 72%. The wind is mild at 7 mph, making it a warm and partly cloudy day.

Manas Tigers vs Dihing Patkai Riders Probable Playing XIs

Manas Tigers Team News

No major injury concerns

Manas Tigers Probable Playing XI

Joy Barua, Pallav Kumar Das, Swarupam Purkayastha, Abhijit Baruah, Aman Chetry, Reshab Dipak, Saurav Dey, Ankush Mazumder, Kunal Saikia (c)(wk), Jacky Ali, Raj Agarwal, Rohit Singh.

Dihing Patkai Riders Team News

No major injury concerns

Dihing Patkai Riders Probable Playing XI

Amit Sinha, Bishal Saha, Denish Das (c), Pradyuman Saikia, Dhruv Borah, Jitumoni Kalita, Anurag Talukdar, Hrishikesh Tamuli(wk), Dharani Rabha, Krishna Das, Roshan Alam.

Manas Tigers vs Dihing Patkai Riders Match Prediction

Dihing Patkai Riders are the clear favorites in this upcoming match as they are comfortably sitting on the top of the points table, winning both their matches comprehensively. On the other hand, Manas Tigers have only one win from three of their games played and really need to pull up their socks against a strong competitor like the Patki Riders.

Prediction: Dihing Patkai Riders is to win the 10th match of the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy 2023.

Manas Tigers vs Dihing Patkai Riders Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode