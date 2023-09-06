Assam T20 Trophy 2023, Dihing Patkai Riders vs Barak Bravehearts, Match 18: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

On Thursday, September 7, at 1:30 PM IST, the 18th match of the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy features Barak Bravehearts and Dihing Patkai Riders.

Dihing Patkai Riders delivered a convincing performance, defeating Kaziranga Heroes by eight wickets in their last match. They commenced with a stellar bowling display, restricting the Heroes to a modest total of 124 runs. The chase was orchestrated with finesse, primarily propelled by Pradyuman Saikia's brilliant innings of 75* off 51 balls. This knock set the stage for a comfortable victory.

In their recent clash against Brahmaputra Boys, Barack Bravehearts fought valiantly but fell short in a thrilling super-over contest. The Bravehearts displayed resilience in the chase, matching the Brahmaputra Boys' total of 121 runs.

However, the super over saw two crucial wickets fall to the bowling prowess of Akash Chetri, leaving Brahmaputra with a meager target of two runs. Despite their best efforts, they couldn't secure the win.

Dihing Patkai Riders vs Barak Bravehearts Match Details

Match: Dihing Patkai Riders vs Barak Bravehearts, Match 18

Date & Time: September 7th, 2023, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Dihing Patkai Riders vs Barak Bravehearts Pitch Report

Spinners are expected to make life difficult for batters on this slow surface. Any score exceeding 150 will be difficult for the team batting second to chase down. The captain who chooses to bat first may want to exert pressure on the opponent by scoring well on the board.

Dihing Patkai Riders vs Barak Bravehearts Weather Forecast

Thursday's weather forecast anticipates scattered thunderstorms with a temperature of 94°F (34°C). There is a 50% chance of precipitation, and humidity is expected to reach 76%. Winds will be at a moderate 7 mph.

Dihing Patkai Riders vs Barak Bravehearts Probable Playing XIs

Dihing Patkai Riders Team News

No major injury concerns

Dihing Patkai Riders Probable Playing XI

Bishal Saha, Denish Das(c), Pradyuman Saikia, Dhruv Borah, Jitumoni Kalita,

Hrishikesh Tamuli(wk), Dharani Rabha, Krishna Das, Kunal Sharma, Mayukh Hazarika, Roshan Alam

Barak Bravehearts Team News

No major injury concerns

Barak Bravehearts Riders Probable Playing XI

Junaid Rehan, Neeraj Yadav, Sibsankar Roy, Sumit Kashyap, Amlanjyoti Das(c), Nipan Deka, Abhishek Thakuri(wk), Ruhinandan Pegu, Abhilash Gogoi, Mukhtar Hussain, Pritish Roy, Ranjanjyoti Khatoniar.

Dihing Patkai Riders vs Barak Bravehearts Match Prediction

Dihing Patkai Riders, comfortably placed second with four wins in five games, seem poised for an easy victory. In contrast, Barack Bravehearts find themselves second to last, managing just one win in five matches. To stand a chance at victory, Bravehearts must elevate their performance significantly. The odds are thus, clearly in favor of Patkai Riders, for the upcoming game.

Prediction: Dihing Patkai Riders is to win the 18th match of the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy 2023.

Dihing Patkai Riders vs Barak Bravehearts Riders Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode