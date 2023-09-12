Australia A vs New Zealand A, 2nd unofficial ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Australia A and New Zealand A face off in the second game of their three-match ODI series at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Wednesday, September 13.
Australia A, captained by Will Sutherland, started the series impressively, winning by five wickets at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. They looked dominating, both in batting and bowling.
After opting to field first, the Aussies bowled their opponents out for 169 in 46 overs. Fast bowler Gurinder Sandhu was stupendous, pickimg up five massive wickets and bowling three maidens in nine overs. Matt Kuhnemann accounted for two scalps. Tom Rogers, Mark Steketee and Matt Renshaw picked up one wicket apiece.
Australia found themselves in a bit of trouble after being reduced to 105-5. However, Ashton Turner and skipper Sutherland put on an unbeaten partnership of 65 runs for the sixth wicket as Australia chased down the target with 18.3 overs to spare.
Australia A vs New Zealand A Match Details
Date and Time: Wednesday, September 13, 2023; 08:50 am IST
Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Australia A vs New Zealand A Pitch Report
The pitch at the Allan Border Field is generally helpful for fast bowlers. An overly high-scoring game doesn't seem to be on the cards.
Australia A vs New Zealand A Weather Forecast
There's no chance of rain. Playing conditions should be pleasant, with the temperature around the 26-degree Celsius mark.
Australia A vs New Zealand A Probable XIs
Australia A
Ben McDermott, Caleb Jewell, Matt Renshaw, Josh Philippe (wk), Ashton Turner, Oliver Davies, Will Sutherland (c), Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann
New Zealand A
Sean Solia, Nick Kelly, Dean Foxcroft, Tom Bruce (c), Leo Carter, Josh Clarkson, Cam Fletcher (wk), Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Randell, Adithya Ashok, Michael Rae
Australia A vs New Zealand A Match Prediction
Australia A will go into the match as the favourites. They're stronger on paper than the visiting team. New Zealand A need to fight hard to stay alive in the series.
Prediction: Australia A to win
Australia A vs New Zealand A Live Streaming details and channel list
TV: N/A
Live Streaming: Fancode
