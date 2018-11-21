×
Australia vs India 2018: India's predicted XI for the second T20I 

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
1.08K   //    21 Nov 2018, 19:44 IST

The Indian team will hope Dhawan can continue his good form
The Indian team will hope Dhawan can continue his good form

India’s tour of Australia started with an absolute cracker of a game, as the match went down to the wire.

Though India lost the match, what was on display was brilliant cricket from both the sides. Australia won by a close margin of four runs and took the early lead in the three-match series.

India did not do much wrong in the game though, but such are the margins in such a high profile game.

They still might look to improve on their fielding and bowling a bit, as their bowlers could have bowled better lengths.

Although it depends on the eleven that are on the field, picking those set of players is as important a task as any.

With series on the line and under pressure, India should pick their best side going forward in the Second T20I.

The make or break match of the series might witness one or two changes. Though no extreme selections or exclusions might be required as it was just the first T20I of the series. So let us have a look at the predicted XI for the next T20I.

Top Order:

Rohit Sharma

A lot will be expected of one of India’s best opening batsmen of all time
A lot will be expected of one of India's best opening batsmen of all time

Though he failed in the first T20I, you can’t keep Rohit Sharma out of your side. A lot will be expected of one of India’s best opening batsmen of all time. He picks himself for the second T20I without any doubt. If India is to make a comeback in this series, Rohit has to come to the party.

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan was at his absolute best in the first T20I as he smashed 76 runs in just 42 balls
Shikhar Dhawan was at his absolute best in the first T20I as he smashed 76 runs in just 42 balls

Rohit’s opening partner, Shikhar Dhawan was at his absolute best in the first T20I as he smashed 76 runs in just 42 balls. It looked as if India might win the game on a canter with Dhawan out there. Shikhar is a definite pick for the Second T20I.

With his innings in the first T20I, he put all doubts to rest regarding his place in this Indian T20 side.

KL Rahul

India should give another chance to the highly talented batsmen in form of KL Rahul. He failed in the first T20I scoring 13 runs off 12 balls.

Given his record in this format and India’s lack of choices in the middle order, KL Rahul will get another chance to prove his mettle. 

