Australia vs South Africa, 2025 Champions Trophy: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Australia will play their second match of the 2025 Champions Trophy against South Africa on Tuesday, February 25, in Rawalpindi. It is the second game for the Proteas as well, and the winner of this Group B contest will inch a step closer to the semifinals.
Australia and South Africa started their 2025 Champions Trophy campaigns with a win. The Aussies defeated England by chasing down a 352-run target in Lahore on February 22, while South Africa recorded an easy win over debutants Afghanistan on February 21.
Ahead of the battle between Australia and South Africa, here are some important things to know about this Champions Trophy fixture.
Australia vs South Africa 2025 Champions Trophy match details
Match: Australia vs South Africa, Match 7, 2025 Champions Trophy.
Date and Time: Tuesday, February 25, 2025, 2:30 pm IST.
Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.
Australia vs South Africa pitch report
The pitch report will be broadcast live from Rawalpindi before Steve Smith and Temba Bavuma walk out for the toss. The pitch seemed equally helpful for batters and bowlers during the previous match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at this venue.
Australia vs South Africa weather forecast
Rain showers are predicted during the match hours at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The temperature shall stay around 17 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels expected to be in the range of 60%.
Australia vs South Africa probable XIs
Australia
Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa and Spencer Johnson.
South Africa
Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.
Australia vs South Africa live-streaming details and telecast channel list
India: Star Sports Network, Sports18 (TV), and JioHotstar (Live streaming)
Australia: Amazon Prime Video.
South Africa: SuperSport.
