Australia vs South Africa, 2025 Champions Trophy: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Feb 25, 2025 06:45 IST
Australia v England - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty
Can Australia win their 2nd match? (Image: Getty)

Australia will play their second match of the 2025 Champions Trophy against South Africa on Tuesday, February 25, in Rawalpindi. It is the second game for the Proteas as well, and the winner of this Group B contest will inch a step closer to the semifinals.

Ad

Australia and South Africa started their 2025 Champions Trophy campaigns with a win. The Aussies defeated England by chasing down a 352-run target in Lahore on February 22, while South Africa recorded an easy win over debutants Afghanistan on February 21.

Ahead of the battle between Australia and South Africa, here are some important things to know about this Champions Trophy fixture.

Australia vs South Africa 2025 Champions Trophy match details

Match: Australia vs South Africa, Match 7, 2025 Champions Trophy.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Date and Time: Tuesday, February 25, 2025, 2:30 pm IST.

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

Australia vs South Africa pitch report

The pitch report will be broadcast live from Rawalpindi before Steve Smith and Temba Bavuma walk out for the toss. The pitch seemed equally helpful for batters and bowlers during the previous match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at this venue.

Australia vs South Africa weather forecast

Rain showers are predicted during the match hours at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The temperature shall stay around 17 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels expected to be in the range of 60%.

Ad

Australia vs South Africa probable XIs

Australia

Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa and Spencer Johnson.

South Africa

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

Australia vs South Africa live-streaming details and telecast channel list

India: Star Sports Network, Sports18 (TV), and JioHotstar (Live streaming)

Ad

Australia: Amazon Prime Video.

South Africa: SuperSport.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025, ICC Champions Trophy India Schedule, India Squad ICC Champions Trophy, ICC Champions Trophy Schedule

Quick Links

Edited by Parag Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी