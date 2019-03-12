×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Australian hardwork of 18 months showing results: Carey

IANS
NEWS
News
117   //    12 Mar 2019, 15:51 IST
IANS Image
New Delhi: Australia's Alex Carey addresses a press conference ahead of the fifth ODI match between India and Australia at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium; in New Delhi, on March 12, 2019. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Australia had come into the series against India looking to make the most of a five-match series before the World Cup, and now they stand on the cusp of winning the series when they come out to play the fifth game at the Ferozeshah Kotla on Wednesday.

The visiting vice-captain Alex Carey feels that the hardwork over the last 12 to 18 months have slowly started to bear fruit as the Aussies head towards the showpiece event.

"We were put under pressure early in the series. Really exciting with series on the line and the boys are very excited. For us, we played some very good cricket even in the first two games, but just fell short. We have been working really hard and success is starting to come. We are really confident going into the final game tomorrow," he said.

While this team has done well, the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner and Mitchell Starc are expected to return for the World Cup, and Carey feels it is a healthy sign to see such competition for places.

"I hope so. Those are big names waiting to comeback. This is very healthy for Australian cricket," he said.

Commenting on the reason behind the team's success, Carey said: "If you look across the board, everyone has done well. Usman Khawaja and Ashton Turner have done well, Peter Handscomb scored his first hundred, Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell have done well. It is really good to see the players doing well in really high-pressure games."

The team has negated the spin of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav quite ably, and Carey said that a lot of hardwork has gone behind this.

"We have worked really hard on playing spin bowling at the nets. Getting the rewards of the hardwork for the last 18 months. Also training against some quality Indian spinners at the nets. It will again be a good contest tomorrow. Pleasing to see the performance," he said.

Topics you might be interested in:
Rashid and Carey inspire winning start for Strikers
RELATED STORY
India tour of Australia2019: 3 Things we learned from the 3rd ODI
RELATED STORY
Underrated cricketers XI of 2018
RELATED STORY
ICC 2019 World Cup: Mark Taylor's predicts Australia's XI for the tournament
RELATED STORY
India versus Australia 2nd ODI: 5 players who led India to victory
RELATED STORY
Carey gets ODI nod, Maxwell set for promotion
RELATED STORY
Flashback: Big Bash League 2017-18
RELATED STORY
India v Australia 2019: Australia's predicted playing XI for fifth ODI
RELATED STORY
India versus Australia 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli and bowlers help India register a thrilling 8 run win
RELATED STORY
Weatherald and Carey pummel Hurricanes to keep Strikers alive
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us