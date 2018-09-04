Axe Ravi Shastri and bring back Anil Kumble - The recipe for success

England & India Net Sessions

The England series is pretty much done and dusted. The result was even more disappointing than that of the South Africa series. At least, in South Africa, India won the ODI series. It's obvious, this overseas leg of India's schedule is going at least as bad as some had predicted and even worse than what others had feared. The captain and the coach are in denial though.

Kohli claimed that there weren't many negatives he could point to after the loss in the fourth Test vs England. It's really an astounding assessment by a captain who has repeatedly told everyone who'd listen that his team was prepared to win, no matter what the conditions. That's, also, a bold statement from the leader of a team that hasn't won too many Tests, let alone a series, in overseas conditions similar to those in England, South Africa and Australia.

We have been led to believe that this Indian team is so full of confidence and so replete with talent that they were capable of turning history on its head, without so much as the need to play practice games. The results, so far, shouldn't surprise us, though. Wise men like Sunil Gavaskar had cautioned us that these tours were full of danger and India should embark upon them with adequate preparation. But, all of that advise fell on deaf ears. It appears now that the strategy of this team was simply to pump fists, make bold unfounded proclamations, dismiss critics, and hope for the best.

What now? Do we march into Australia and hope for mercy or a miracle? Or should we now hold people in charge accountable? So, here are two fixes that will go a long way to straighten out things with this team.

Remove Shastri as Head Coach and bring back Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble

One of the BCCI's biggest failures has been its inability to hire a coach appropriate for this team. Their decision to fire a respected coach like Anil Kumble and replace him with Ravi Shastri, quite obviously, was done to appease a young and inexperienced captain rather than to fulfil the needs of the team.

Now that the Ravi Shastri experiment has imploded before our eyes, it's time to right the wrong. Fire him before the Asia Cup and bring in Anil Kumble once again. It's time to put the feet, of some of the prima-donna stars in this team, to the fire.

Rein in Captain Kohli

Let Kohli be Kohli on the field!

Captain Kohli is the most powerful captain India has ever had. But giving him a carte blanche in all major decisions, including in hiring and firing a head coach, is a risky proposition. At least, the captain should be held accountable when the team doesn't perform. Why aren't questions being asked of Kohli as to the team's underperformance?

To the contrary, we are being made to digest these painful losses as growing pains. Kohli's preference for a "soft" coach like Ravi Shastri may have been to his personal liking but has hurt the team. It's time for the BCCI to take a firmer stance and make choices that sometimes may not be preferred by the captain, but, may ultimately be in the best interest of the team.

To get this team back to where it should be, it is important to right the wrongs. It's time to put an adult back in charge of this team. Axe Shastri and rein in Kohli and India's fortunes overseas may just as well improve.