×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Backing players has worked for us: Ricky Ponting

IANS
NEWS
News
26 Apr 2019, 13:36 IST
IANS Image
Ricky Ponting. (File Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) With his team placed comfortably at the second spot in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting believes that keeping the faith in his players has helped the team in finding the form at this crucial juncture of the competition.

The 44-year-old Australian said: "There have been questions asked about where we should have dropped certain players in some matches, but I believe that when you have talented players in your squad, you just keep backing them. You know that we have players who can turn it around quite quickly as it takes just one innings or match to get going in a tournament like this."

He added: "In the first phase of the tournament, players like Rishabh (Pant) might have had certain thoughts around his mind about the World Cup selection, but to be honest, that 78* in the first match against Mumbai was what got us the win.

"I'm glad he found the form again against RR, and what you want from players like him in such a tournament is that they win you three or four matches each throughout the season, and he has certainly won two games for us so far, and if he remains in form, he can get a couple of more wins."

Delhi Capitals sit second on the points table with a tally of 14 points from their 11 matches, which include seven wins and four losses. But Ponting believes that his team is in good form and is peaking at the right time.

He said: "We have won the last four out of our five matches, and with three more matches to go, I feel we are going in the right direction. I am happy that the team is peaking at the right time, with better communication amongst the group."

Asked which victory he enjoyed the most, Ponting said that the away win against Hyderabad by 39 runs was the sweetest in terms of turning it around from a losing situation.

"I really liked the Hyderabad win because we didn't do much right in that match but still found a way to win. It was more the way we fought back, probably after their batting powerplay, they batted second and they were 60-0, and the game was starting to slip away but there were some really good signs in that game from our side.

"The moments when we have been under pressure the most, that is when we have started to fight, and fight under pressure, and one thing that I've tried to say to the boys is that we do not lose the match until the last ball is bowled.

Advertisement

"We saw that in our last match against Rajasthan as well. We fought our way back into the match and then registered the win. But out of the seven matches that we have won, I think the Hyderabad win has been the most satisfying," he added.

After the conclusion of a couple of days' rest, the Delhi Capitals' squad will re-group on Friday at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium to prepare for their upcoming match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday.

Advertisement
“Backing the players has worked for us,” says Delhi Capitals’ Head Coach Ricky Ponting
RELATED STORY
Ricky Ponting expresses surprise at Rishabh Pant's exclusion from India's World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
Ricky Ponting has doubts on India this summer
RELATED STORY
Art of captaincy: What connects Ricky Ponting and Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Ponting named Australia assistant for World Cup
RELATED STORY
Player battles: Ricky Ponting vs Harbhajan Singh
RELATED STORY
Dhawan praises Ganguly, Ponting for Delhi's success
RELATED STORY
Ricky Ponting lashes out at Sydney crowd for booing Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Shane Warne insists he never called for the IPL coaching ban on Ricky Ponting
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Ricky Ponting picks his backup wicket-keeper for MS Dhoni 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 44 | Today, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 43 | Yesterday
KKR 175/6 (20.0 ov)
RR 177/7 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 3 wickets
KKR VS RR live score
Match 45 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us