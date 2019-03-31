Bairstow, Warner tons demolish RCB, Sunrisers post 231/2

Hyderabad: Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Jonny Bairstow celebrates his century along with teammate David Warner during the 11th IPL 2019 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on March 31, 2019. (Photo: IANS)

Hyderabad, March 31 (IANS) Jonny Bairstow and David Warner struck whilrwind centuries as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) made mincemeat of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowlers to post their highest total of 231/2 in 20 overs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash here on Sunday.

Put in by RCB skipper Virat Kohli, Sunrisers -- sans regular captain Kane Williamson -- were on fifth gear from ball one thanks to Bairstow (114; 56b; 12x4; 7x6) and Warner (100 off 55 balls not out; 5x4; 5x6) as the duo recorded an IPL-record opening wicket partnership of 185 runs.

This was their third successive hundred-run stand this season. Bairstow, notching up his maiden IPL ton, was the aggressor as the England stumper-batsman did not spare any of the visiting bowlers.

Warner, for a change, played second fiddle but once Bairstow was out, upped the ante in his trademark fashion to bring up his fourth IPL hundred as the home team never let their rivals get a grip of things.

The fact that there were only 24 dot balls in the entire innings painted the picture.

The pair raced to 59/0 in six overs with Bairstow and Warner going all guns blazing.

Prayas Ray Barman, who became the youngest plyer at 16 years and 157 days to start the tournament, was given his first over and the Bengal leggie conceded just six runs.

But in his next three, the teenager saw Bairstow bring up his first IPL hundred off 52 deliveries in the 16th over and hit him to every corner of the ground as he finished with figures of 0/56.

Bairstow skipped up in the air, punched his fists in celebration and took his helmet off as the packed house rose in adulation of a masterly innings, pedal to the metal from ball one.

There was no stopping Bairstow as he tonked Ray Barman for a six in the very next ball after scoring a hundred and also another to end the over as him and Warner pulled level with Kolkata Knight Riders' former skipper Gautam Gambhir and current opener Chris Lynn for the IPL record first-wicket partnership.

Chahal finally got rid of Bairstow, Umesh Yadav taking a superb diving catch running in from point but the damage was already done.

Vijay Shankar (9) looked to continue the carnage by smacking a six off the first ball he faced but was unlucky to get run out. In the end though, it hardly mattered as a Warner changed gears after Bairstow departed Warner took over and got his century in the last over off Mohammed Siraj.

The destructive southpaw, returning to IPL after serving a one-year ban due to his role in ball tampering, walked away to make room for himself and pushed the ball past point and third man for a four.

In his typical style, Warner leapt into the air with joy, and acknowledged all the fans around this stadium.

Brief Scores:

Surisers Hyderabad: 231 for 2 in 20 overs (J Bairstow 114, D Warner 100 not out; Y Cahal 1/44).