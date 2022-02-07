Bangabandhu BPL 2022, Chattogram Challengers vs Minister Group Dhaka: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Chattogram Challengers will lock horns with Minister Group Dhaka in the 23rd match of the Bangabandhu BPL 2022 on Tuesday, February 8, at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

Challengers, led by Naeem Islam, haven't had much going in their favour amidst the controversy surrounding Mehidy Hasan Miraz. They have lost four matches in a row, and are fifth in the points table with a net run rate of -0.215. They're coming off a nine-wicket loss against Comilla Victorians on February 3. Another loss would make it extremely tough for them to qualify for the next round.

Meanwhile, Dhaka, captained by Mahmudullah, have found some momentum after an indifferent start. Their previous game against the Victorians couldn't take place due to rain. However, before that, they beat the Victorians by 50 runs.

After being put in to bat first, Dhaka scored 181-6 in their allotted twenty overs. Captain Mahmudullah made an unbeaten 41-ball 70 with three fours and four sixes. Dhaka then bowled their opponents out for 130 in 17.3 overs.

Chattogram Challengers vs Minister Group Dhaka Match Details

Match: Chattogram Challengers vs Minister Group Dhaka, Match 23 BPL 2022.

Date & Time: 8 February 2022; 12:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Sylhet has generally been on the slower side. Spinners are likely to get a lot of assistance from the surface. Batting second should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss.

Weather Report

It should be clear during the day, with no chance of rain. The temperature should be around the 23-degree Celsius mark, with the humidity n the 40s.

Probable XIs

Chattogram Challengers

Will Jacks, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Chadwick Walton, Benny Howell, Mehidy Hasan, Naeem Islam (c), Akbar Ali (wk), Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.

Minister Group Dhaka

Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Shahzad, Imran Uzzaman (wk), Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah (c), Andre Russell, Shuvagata Hom, Mashrafe Mortaza, Rubel Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Qais Ahmad.

Match Prediction

Challengers will be under tremendous pressure to secure a win after four losses on the trot. Dhaka, meanwhile, have done well recently. Nevertheless, the Challengers are the slight favourites to win again, after they had beaten Dhaka by 30 runs in their previous meeting.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

