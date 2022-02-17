Bangabandhu BPL 2022, Fortune Barishal vs Comilla Victorians: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians are set to lock horns in the final of the Bangabandhu BPL 2022 on Friday, February 18. The match will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Barishal, led by Shakib Al Hasan, topped the points table after winning seven out of 10 games. They defeated the Victorians by 10 runs in Qualifier 1 on February 14.

After being put in to bat first, Barishal could only score 143 for eight in 20 overs. Munim Shahriar top-scored for them with a 30-ball knock of 44. Shohidul Islam picked up three wickets for the Victorians.

Thereafter, Barishal restricted the Victorians to 133 for seven. Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shafiqul Islam and Mehedi Hasan Rana picked up two wickets apiece.

The Victorians, led by Imrul Kayes, won six out of 10 games in the league stage and finished second in the points table. After losing to Barishal in Qualifier 1, they defeated Chattogram Challengers by seven wickets in Qualifier 2 on February 16.

Shohidul Islam and Moeen Ali picked up three wickets apiece and helped the Victorians restrict the Challengers to 148 in 19.1 overs. Thereafter, the Victorians tracked down the target in 12.5 overs. Sunil Narine's 16-ball 57 laced with five fours and six sixes helped them over the line.

Fortune Barishal vs Comilla Victorians Match Details

Match: Fortune Barishal vs Comilla Victorians, Final BPL 2022

Date & Time: 18th February 2022, 06:00 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Fortune Barishal vs Comilla Victorians Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka has been an excellent one for batting thus far. The track was a tad slower when the tournament started, but it has gotten better with time. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward for teams.

Fortune Barishal vs Comilla Victorians Weather Report

There is no chance of rain for the time being. The temperature will be around the 24-degree Celsius mark with humidity mostly in the 50s. Dew is most likely to play a part.

Fortune Barishal vs Comilla Victorians Probable XIs

Fortune Barishal

Munim Shahriar, Chris Gayle, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Dwayne Bravo, Ziaur Rahman, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Shafiqul Islam

Comilla Victorians

Liton Das (wk), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Imrul Kayes (c), Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ariful Haque, Sunil Narine, Abu Hider Rony, Shohidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam

Fortune Barishal vs Comilla Victorians Match Prediction

Barishal started the tournament with a couple of losses, but they have found their mojo since. Having won seven matches in a row, they have looked absolutely unstoppable. They are expected to continue their winning streak and clinch the title.

Fortune Barishal vs Comilla Victorians TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

