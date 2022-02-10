Bangabandhu BPL 2022, Fortune Barishal vs Minister Group Dhaka: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Fortune Barishal and Minister Group Dhaka will lock horns in the 28th match of the Bangabandhu BPL 2022 on Friday, February 11, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Barishal, led by Shakib Al Hasan, are sitting pretty atop the points table with 13 points from 19 games and a decent net run rate of 0.061. Having already made their way through to the semis, they might look to chop and change in their last league game.

They are on a five-match winning streak, and will go into this game off a 12-run win against Sylhet Sunrisers. Munim Shahriar and Chris Gayle's half-centuries helped Barishal score 199. Thereafter, Shakib, Dwayne Bravo and Najmul Hossain Shanto bagged two wickets apiece.

Meanwhile, Dhaka, led by Mahmudullah, are in a bit of strife going into their last league game. A victory would keep them in a secure spot in terms of qualifying for the semis. They are coming off a five-wicket win over Khulna Tigers on Wednesday.

After being put in to field first, Dhaka restricted the Tigers to 129-8. Arafat Sunny and Azmatullah Omarzai bagged two wickets apiece. Dhaka chased down the target in 19.2 overs. Captain Mahmudullah top-scored for his team with a 36-ball 34.

Fortune Barishal vs Minister Group Dhaka Match Details

Match: Fortune Barishal vs Minister Group Dhaka, Match 28 BPL 2022.

Date & Time: 11 February 2022; 6:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka has mostly helped spinners to a large extent. Playing shots freely may not be easy for batters. Bating second should be the way forward, as dew might play a significant role in the second innings.

Weather Report

It is expected to be hazy on matchday, but there is no chance of rain. The temperature could hover around the 23-degree Celsius mark, with the humidity in the mid-50s.

Probable XIs

Fortune Barishal

Munim Shahriar, Chris Gayle, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Dwayne Bravo, Nurul Hasan (wk), Ziaur Rahman, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Shafiqul Islam.

Minister Group Dhaka

Tamim Iqbal, Shamsur Rahman, Mahmudullah (c), Jahurul Islam, Shuvagata Hom, Arafat Sunny, Rubel Hossain, Imran Uzzaman (wk), Qais Ahmad, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Match Prediction

As Barishal have already made their way through to the playoffs, they may play some of their bench players. Dhaka will be more desperate to win this game, and are the favourites to win.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

