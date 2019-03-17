×
Bangladesh cricketers fly home from New Zealand

IANS
NEWS
News
7   //    17 Mar 2019, 08:52 IST
IANS Image
CHRISTCHURCH, March 16, 2019 (Xinhua) -- Police vehicles are seen outside a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, on March 16, 2019. The death toll from attacks on two mosques in New Zealand's Christchurch Friday rose to 49 and 48 others were wounded. (Xinhua/Zhu Qiping/IANS)

Dhaka, March 17 (IANS) Players and staff of the Bangladesh cricket team which narrowly escaped terror attack on two New Zealand mosques have returned to Dhaka.

Bangladeshi State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell and Bangladeshi Cricket Board (BCB) Chairman Nazmul Hasan were present at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to receive the players who arrived here on Saturday night, Xinhua reported.

Upon arrival, Bangladesh Test Captain Mahmudullah Riyad and BCB officials held a press conference and narrated the harrowing experience they had in Christchurch.

The Bangladeshi cricket players were going to one of the mosques to offer Friday weekly prayers when a gunman stormed the mosques and went on a shooting rampage that left 50 people dead and 50 others injured.

The cricketers were later taken back to their team hotel safely.

Following the terror attack, the third and final Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Christchurch was cancelled.

