Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 20, Dhaka Dominators vs Fortune Barishal: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Dhaka Dominators and Fortune Barishal will lock horns in Match No. 20 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Friday, January 18. The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host the contest.

The Dominators, led by Nasir Hossain, haven’t had the best of times in the tournament by any stretch of the imagination. After initially beating the Khulna Tigers by six wickets, the Dominators lost four matches in a row and are at the bottom of the table.

Their net run rate of -1.166 is the worst among the participating teams in the tournament. The Dominators come into the game after losing to Imrul Kayes’ Comilla Victorians by 33 runs on January 19. After being asked to chase 185, the Dominators finished with only 151.

Barishal, on the other hand, must be brimming with confidence as they have every chance of displacing the Sylhet Strikers as table-toppers. After losing to the Strikers in their first match, Barishal have won four matches in a row and have a net run rate of +1.048.

They defeated the Rangpur Riders by 67 runs on January 19. Shakib Al Hasan and Iftikhar Ahmed put up 192 runs for the seventh wicket to set a world record. After scoring 238 for four, Barishal restricted the Riders to 171 for the loss of nine wickets.

Dhaka Dominators vs Fortune Barishal Match Details

Match: Dhaka Dominators vs Fortune Barishal, Match 20, Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Date and Time: January 20, 2022, Friday, 06:30 pm IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Dhaka Dominators vs Fortune Barishal Pitch Report

The pitch in Chattogram is expected to be an excellent one for batting and the batters can play their shots on the up.

Dhaka Dominators vs Fortune Barishal Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain as of now. The temperatures will be around the 20 degrees Celsius mark and the humidity will be in the high 50s.

Dhaka Dominators vs Fortune Barishal Probable XIs

Dhaka Dominators

Soumya Sarkar, Ahmed Shehzad, Robin Das, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Nasir Hossain (c), Ariful Haque, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Jubair Hossain, Amir Hamza, Taskin Ahmed, Muktar Ali.

Fortune Barishal

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Anamul Haque (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Karim Janat, Kamrul Islam, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fazle Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain.

Dhaka Dominators vs Fortune Barishal Match Prediction

Fortune Barishal has started to look in stupendous form and beating them hasn’t been easy. They will go into the next match as favorites.

Prediction: Fortune Barishal to win the match

Dhaka Dominators vs Fortune Barishal Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

