Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 28, Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Chattogram Challengers and Sylhet Strikers will lock horns in Match No. 28 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Saturday, January 28. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Dhaka will host the contest.

The Challengers, led by Shuvagata Hom, haven’t had the best of times of late. With four points from eight matches, they are placed at sixth in the table with a net run rate of -1.009, the second worst after the Nasir Hossain-led Dhaka Dominators.

The Challengers will go into the match after losing to Fortune Barishal by three wickets. After being put in to bat first, they posted 168 on the board after Curtis Campher’s unbeaten 45 off 25 balls. But Barishal chased down the target with four balls to spare.

The Strikers, led by Mashrafe Mortaza, have slowed down a wee bit. After winning their first five matches, they have lost two of their last three games. Also, Fortune Barishal displaced them from the top of the points table after Friday’s doubleheader.

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Match Details:

Match: Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers, Match 28, Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Date and Time: January 28, 2023, Saturday, 06:00 pm IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Pitch Report

The pitch in Sylhet has been a reasonable one for batting. Run-making hasn’t been all that tough. But bowlers have also had their fair share of success. Winning the toss and fielding first should remain the preferred option for teams.

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 23-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the 50s.

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Probable XIs

Chattogram Challengers

Max O’Dowd, Afif Hossain, Shuvagata Hom (c), Unmukt Chand, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Curtis Campher, Mehedi Maruf, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Nihaduzzaman, Mehedi Hasan Rana

Sylhet Strikers

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Tom Moores, Thisara Perera, Imad Wasim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Rejaur Rahman Raja, Mohammad Amir

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Match Prediction

The Strikers need to up the ante a wee bit and will fancy their chances against the Challengers, who haven’t been in the best of form. The Strikers will go into the match as favorites.

Prediction: Sylhet Strikers to win the match.

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Strikers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

