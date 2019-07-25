Bangladesh to host two T20Is between Asia XI and World XI in March 2020

The World XI had faced Pakistan in an exhibition T20I series 2 years ago

What's the story?

Bangladesh Cricket Board will host two T20Is between the World XI and Asian XI in March 2020 to commemorate the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh. BCB president Nazmul Hassan has stated that the officials will try to get the best current cricketers for this celebratory series.

The background

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of the People's Republic of Bangladesh was born on 17th March 1920. In the coming month of March, the nation will celebrate their founding father's 100th birthday and the BCB is set to organize a grand series for the mega occasion.

The World XI played a T20I series against Pakistan in September 2017. Post that series, the World XI had taken part in a match versus the West Indies at Lord's. The ICC World XI used to feature Asian players but now that they will play against the Asian XI, it will be intriguing to see which players make it to the team.

The heart of the matter

BCB has announced that the matches will take place on 18th March and 21st March respectively. Revealing further details about the star-studded series, BCB President Nazmul Hassan said:

"There will be a matter of availability if they [the players] have international duties. I think only two teams will be busy at the time, but they won't be playing T20s, so we might get their T20 players. We are looking for the best players among the current lot, and because the games will have international status, everyone will be serious about it."

The International Cricket Council has granted international status to both the T20I matches. Hassan revealed that this was a special dispensation made for Bangladesh.

What's next?

With the possibility of Asian stars like Virat Kohli, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Amir and Rashid Khan playing for the same team, the cricket universe is eagerly would be eagerly waiting for the Asian XI vs World XI series.