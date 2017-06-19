Bangladesh's victories over Test-playing nations in ICC tournaments

Bangladesh save their best for the big stage.

Khaled Mahmud took 3/31 as Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 62 runs

Bangladesh have forever been considered a unit incapable of defeating the so-called big nations. Underrated and under-appreciated, they have often surprised their critics with memorable wins against Test-playing nations, the most astonishing one coming against Australia in an ODI in Cardiff in 2005.

Often, they have also taken to ICC tournaments to show what they are capable of, knocking out a top-eight team at an early stage. They have crossed the line against stronger opposition seven times in global events, and the matches are worth remembering. Take a look.

#1 1999 World Cup vs Pakistan, Northampton

Eventual finalists, Pakistan had to taste a shocking defeat at the hands of one of the newest international sides in the world. Inserting Bangladesh in to bat at the County Ground, captain Wasim Akram gave the new ball to the ferocious pair of Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar. But a cluster of extras and reliable batting from Shahriar Hossain meant Bangladesh were 69 without loss.

But in the middle-overs, wily leg-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq accounted for five wickets and stemmed Bangladesh’s progress. Akram Khan top scored with 42 as they ended on a paltry 223/9. What was to be a cakewalk turned into a horror show, as medium-pacer Khaled Mahmud ripped apart the Pakistan middle-order to leave them reeling at 42/5.

All-rounder Azhar Mahmood and skipper Akram added 55 before falling in quick succession. That left the tail with too much to do, and Pakistan folded for 161 with Mahmud taking home the Man of the Match award for his 3/31.