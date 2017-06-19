5 players who form Bangladesh cricket team’s nucleus

Bangladesh cricket have seen a fairytale journey with them climbing up the ladder in International cricket in the recent past. The journey hasn’t been a smooth ride for the Tigers as several times they have stumbled at the brink of victory.

However, with the surge of time, Bangladesh have produced players to be proud of and players who can guide a team to victory without much fuss. As we move along in our article, we take a look at five cricketers who made a name for themselves and currently are indispensable elements of the Bangladesh team.

#5 Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan is currently ranked the top all-rounder in all formats of the game and rightly so factoring in the contributions he has made for Bangladesh cricket. Arguably, he is the greatest cricketer Bangladesh have ever produced over the years.

The left-armer from Magura has been a revelation with both ball and the willow as oppositions have always been wary of his skills. In the wickets column, he tops Bangladesh’s bowling charts in Test cricket and is second on the list in the ODI format.

He is also Bangladesh’s second highest run-getter in both Tests and ODIs. In the ongoing Champions Trophy, Shakib’s form has been top notch, especially with the bat, as his match-winning hundred against New Zealand gifted Bangladesh their first ever semi-final berth in an ICC tournament.