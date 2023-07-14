Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The two-match T20I series between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will take place at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

After a disappointing ODI series, Bangladesh will be eager to bounce back. The visitors, on the other hand, are riding high after securing their first-ever bilateral series win over Bangladesh.

Led by the experienced Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh will be looking to put up a strong showing in the T20I series. Shakib's leadership and all-round skills will be crucial to their success. Alongside him, young talents like Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, and Mehedi Hasan Miraz will be expected to step up and deliver match-winning performances.

Afghanistan will be led by the dynamic Rashid Khan, who has been a key figure in their recent success. Rashid's ability to lead from the front and contribute with both bat and ball will be vital. Afghanistan's spin attack, consisting of talented youngsters Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, will pose a significant challenge for the Bangladeshi batters. However, the left-arm quick Naveen-ul-Haq was ruled out of the T20I series due to a knee injury and was replaced by Nijat Masood.

Bangladesh will be determined to turn the tide in their favor while Afghanistan will aim to continue their dominant form.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan head-to-head record in T20Is

The head-to-head record in T20Is between Bangladesh and Afghanistan clearly reflects Afghanistan's dominance, having won six out of the nine matches played so far. Bangladesh will be determined to narrow the gap and improve their record against Afghanistan.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2023: Full schedule & match timings (all times in IST)

Friday, July 14

1st T20I - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 05:30 PM

Sunday, July 16

2nd T20I - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 05:30 PM

Bangladesh vs AfghanistanT20I Series 2023: Telecast & live-streaming details

In India, the T20 series between Afghanistan and Bangladesh will not be broadcasted live on television. However, fans can purchase a tour pass for INR 69 and watch the matches via live streaming on the FanCode app and website.

Bangladesh

Live telecast: Gazi TV and T-Sports

Live streaming: Rabbithole, Toffee App & Website.

Afghanistan

Live telecast: RTA Sport

Others

Live streaming: Rabbitholebd YouTube channel.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2023: Full squads

Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Rony Talukdar (wk)

Afghanistan

Rashid Khan (c), Fareed Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Sediqullah Atal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Karim Janat, Nijat Masood, Wafadar Momand, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai

