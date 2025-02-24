Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2025 Champions Trophy: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Bangladesh will play their second match of the 2025 Champions Trophy against New Zealand in Rawalpindi on Monday (February 24). It is a virtual do-or-die match for the Bangla Tigers, who suffered a six-wicket defeat in their opening game against India on February 20.

Ad

On the other side, New Zealand defeated defending champions Pakistan in the opening game of the mega event on February 19. Will Young's century powered the Black Caps to a 60-run win.

New Zealand will be keen to make it two wins in two matches. Before the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy match starts, here's a short preview of the game.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2025 Champions Trophy match details

Match: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Match 6, 2025 Champions Trophy.

Ad

Trending

Date and Time: February 24, 2:30 pm IST.

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand pitch report

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand pitch report will be broadcast live from Rawalpindi shortly before the toss. This is the first match of the Champions Trophy at this venue. A fresh wicket should be on offer for the contest.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand weather forecast

A cloudy sky is predicted for the match between Bangladesh and New Zealand. The temperature will stay around 20 degrees Celsius in Rawalpindi. Also, there is a 10% chance of rain.

Ad

Bangladesh vs New Zealand probable XIs

Bangladesh

Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Jaker Ali Anik, Rishad Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman.

New Zealand

Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand live-streaming details and telecast channel list

India: Star Sports Network, Sports18 (TV), and JioHotstar (Live streaming)

Ad

New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ.

Bangladesh: Nagorik TV, T Sports (TV), and Toffee (Live streaming).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback