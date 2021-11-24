Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test Series 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

Bangladesh and Pakistan will take on each other in a two-match Test series, starting on Friday, November 26. The first Test will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, while the second and final one will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

After a disastrous T20I series, Bangladesh will be keen to make a strong comeback in the red-ball format. Bangladesh’s last Test was against Zimbabwe in Zimbabwe in July this year, which the Tigers won by 220 runs.

However, the hosts will miss Shakib Al Hasan’s services in the first Test, as the veteran has been ruled out due to fitness reasons. With Mushfiqur Rahim coming back to the squad, the hosts will have a strong team, though. Spin bowlers Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz will be the players to watch out for.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will be led by Babar Azam, and are brimming with confidence after steamrolling the hosts 3-0 in the T20I series. Imam-ul-Haq and Bilal Asif’s return would be one of the most interesting aspects to watch in the Test series. However, the team will miss their premier spinner, Yasir Shah.

Sajid Khan, who has impressed in the domestic circuit, has been given a chance in the Test series in Shah’s absence. With the BCB apparently dishing out subpar pitches in the T20I series, the wickets in Chattogram and Dhaka would grab a lot of attention.

Head-to-head record: Bangladesh vs Pakistan in Tests

Bangladesh and Pakistan have played a total of 11 Tests so far. Pakistan have won ten, with the other game ending in a draw. The two teams last met in February 2020, when Pakistan won by an innings and 44 runs.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test Series 2021: Match schedule & timings (All times in IST)

1st Test: November 26-30

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 9:30 AM.

2nd Test: December 4-8

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 9:30 AM.

For Sportskeeda’s live commentary of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test series, click here.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test Series 2021: Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch live action of the first Test on the Fan Code app in India.

Here’s a list of streaming and telecast details for the Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test series:

India: Fan Code.

Bangladesh: Gazi TV.

Pakistan: Ten Sports and PTV Sports.

USA: Willow TV.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test Series 2021: Squads

Bangladesh squad for the first Test

Mominul Haque (captain), Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Ebadat Hossain, Abu Jayed, Yasir Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rejaur Rahman Raja.

Pakistan

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Edited by Bhargav