Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2023 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

Bangladesh will play their eighth game of the 2023 World Cup against Sri Lanka in Delhi today. It is the eighth match for Sri Lanka as well. The Island nation still has an outside chance of making to the semifinals. Meanwhile, Bangladesh have been officially eliminated from the race.

The rivalry between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka has entertained the fans a lot in the recent past. The Tigers will be keen to defeat Sri Lanka and knock them out of the tournament today.

Before the game between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh starts, here's a look at the pitch report, probable XIs, match prediction and weather forecast for this 2023 World Cup fixture.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2023 World Cup match details

Match: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Match 38, 2023 World Cup.

Date and Time: November 6, 2023, Monday; 2 pm IST.

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka pitch report

The pitch in Delhi has been excellent for batting in this World Cup. South Africa and Australia posted massive totals while batting on this surface. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka's batting lineups have struggled in this mega event, but they will get an opportunity to regain their form today.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka weather forecast

The skies will be sunny at the start of the match. As the game progresses, the humidity levels will increase. There is 0% chance of rain in Delhi today, with the temperature expected to range around 21 degrees Celsius.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka probable XIs

Bangladesh:

Probable XI

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahum (wk), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed.

Sri Lanka:

Probable XI

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c and wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dunith Wellalage, Angelo Mathews, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha and Dilshan Madushanka.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2023 World Cup match prediction

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have failed to meet the fans' expectations in the 2023 World Cup. Both teams will look forward to registering some wins in the final phase of the competition. The two sides clashed twice during the Asia Cup earlier this year, and Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh on both occasions.

Overall, Sri Lanka have played better than Bangladesh in this mega event. Although the Islanders were squashed by India in their last game, they will be the favorites to beat Bangladesh today.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win against Bangladesh in today's World Cup match.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar (Free on Smartphones).