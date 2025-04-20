Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2025 Test series Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2025 Test series will start on April 20 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. This series marks the beginning of a new era in Bangladesh's Test cricket history under Najmul Hossain Shanto's leadership.

The Tigers disappointed their fans with their below-par performance in the 2023-25 World Test Championship Cycle. To ensure they have the best preparation ahead of the 2025-27 WTC cycle, Bangladesh have planned a two-match home Test series against Zimbabwe.

Experienced players like Craig Ervine, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz will be in action during the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2025 Test series. Here's a look at the schedule and telecast details for the two-match series:

BAN vs ZIM Test series 2025 schedule (with match timings in IST)

The first Test will take place in Sylhet from April 20 to 24. The action will move to Chattogram for the second Test match from April 28 to May 2. Both matches will begin at 9.30am IST (10am Local Time). Here is the full schedule:

1st Test - April 20 to 24, 9.30am IST - Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

2nd Test - April 28 to May 2, 9.30am IST - Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2025 Test series TV channel and live streaming details

Private TV channels refused to buy the rights for Bangladesh's home Tests against Zimbabwe. Thus, BCB has decided to air the two matches live on state-owned channel BTV for the fans residing in Bangladesh.

No Indian TV channel or live streaming platform has purchased the rights for this series yet. Hence, as of now, there will be no live telecast or streaming of the two Tests for the audience in India. Here is the complete telecast channel list for the Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Test series 2025:

Bangladesh: BTV.

