Bangladesh Women vs India Women T20I Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is all set to host the Indian women’s team for a five-match T20I series, starting on Sunday, April 28. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium will host all five games of the series.

BCB announced a strong 15-member squad led by Nigar Sultana Joy. Nahida Akter will act as her deputy. Interestingly, 15-year-old pacer Habiba Islam Pinky is all set to make her debut as she received her maiden international call-up.

Notably, Habiba was part of the Bangladesh U19 campaign earlier this year and made it to the tri-series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan teams.

On the other hand, the BCCI named a 16-player squad for the T20I series, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, with Smriti Mandhana acting as her deputy. Asha Sobhana and Sajana Sajeevan, who had exceptional WPL 2024, received their maiden national call-ups.

RCB spinner Asha Sobhana scalped 12 wickets from 10 matches to end as the second-leading wicket-taker in the WPL 2024. Meanwhile, MI’s Sajana Sajeevan scored 87 runs and scalped two wickets to prove her all-round skills in the recently concluded WPL campaign.

Regrettably, Team India will miss Jemimah Rodrigues due to an injury. Shreyanka Patil and Saika Ishaque also find their spots in the squad while Dayalan Hemalatha returns to the squad for the first time since October 2022.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women T20I Series 2024: Head-to-Head Records

These two sides locked horns on 17 instances in T20Is. Team India secured 14 wins while Bangladesh Women managed to win only three encounters. Both these sides last played in September 2023 in the Asian Games when India Women secured an eight-wicket win.

Matches Played: 17

Bangladesh Women Won: 3

India Women Won: 14

Tie: 0

N/R: 0

Bangladesh Women vs India Women T20I Series 2024: Full schedule and match timings (All timings in IST)

April 28, Sunday

First T20I - Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 6:00 PM

April 30, Tuesday

Second T20I - Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 6:00 PM

May 2, Thursday

Third T20I - Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 1:30 PM

May 6, Monday

Fourth T20I - Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 1:30 PM

May 9, Thursday

Fifth T20I - Bangladesh Women vs India Women, 6:00 PM

Bangladesh Women vs India Women T20I Series 2024: Telecast and live streaming details

The Bangladesh Women vs India Women T20I series will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website. However, there is no live telecast of the series for fans in India.

Bangladesh Women vs India Women T20I Series 2024: Full squads

Bangladesh Women

Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shorifa Khatun, Dilara Akter, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Habiba Islam Pinky

India Women

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sajana Sajeevan, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback