Batting coach Younis Khan and PCB part ways after just six months 

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Younis Khan have agreed to part ways, just six months after the former captain came on board as the team’s batting coach.

Younis Khan was appointed as Pakistan’s batting coach on a two-year contract in November 2020. His stint was expected to last until the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board have confirmed Younis Khan will no longer serve the side, with PCB CEO Wasim Khan thanking the 43-year-old for his time.

“It is sad to lose an expert of the stature and experience of Younis Khan. Following a series of discussions, we both have reluctantly but mutually and amicably agreed that it was time to move in different directions. I want to thank Younis Khan for his contributions during his short stint as the Pakistan men’s national cricket team’s batting coach and hope he will remain available to assist the PCB by sharing his vast knowledge with the emerging cricketers,” the CEO said.

Pakistan enjoyed mixed results during his stint as batting coach. While players like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan showed marked improvement, a few others failed to get going. Pakistan drew two and lost three overseas Tests in England and New Zealand during Younis Khan’s tenure, before beating South Africa across formats at home and in the white-ball formats away.

Younis Khan’s last stint with the Pakistan side was their successful tour to Zimbabwe, where they won the T20I and Test series.

No reason given for Younis Khan's departure

Neither the PCB nor Younis Khan gave any reason for the surprise departure, with both parties agreeing not to make any further comment on the same. Younis Khan has endured a fractured relationship with the board since his retirement in 2017, with the former star disagreeing with the PCB on several issues, ranging from finances to his job profile.

Younis Khan’s departure means the 43-year-old will not travel with the Pakistan team on their overseas tours of England and the West Indies in the coming months.

