BBL Draft: England leads overseas players chart as 332 players from 20 countries named in Big Bash League draft – Check list

BBL draft will be telecast on Sunday (August 28)

The BBL draft for the upcoming season is set to take place on Sunday (August 28). English players dominate the list of 332 from 20 countries for the Big Bash league draft.

A total of 28 players are eligible for retention from their teams from the previous year. The list features some of the biggest names in world cricket like Rashid Khan (Adelaide Strikers) and Andre Russell (Melbourne Stars), among others. India’s only player on the list is former U19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand.

Sydney Thunder: Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Mohammad Hasnain

Sydney Sixers: Chris Jordan, Shadab Khan, Tom Curran, James Vince

Perth Scorchers: Lauire Evans, Tymal Mills, Colin Munro

Melbourne Stars: Andre Russell, Qais Ahmed, Joe Clarke, Ahmad Daniyal, Syed Faridoun

Melbourne Renegades: Unmukt Chand, Zahir Khan, Reece Topley

Hobart Hurricanes: Jordan Cox, Sandeep Lamichhane, Tom Lammonby

Brisbane Heat: Tom Abell, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fakhar Zaman

Adelaide Strikers: Rashid Khan, Ian Cockbain, George Garton, Daniel Worrall

12 players from the platinum list have already been announced on August 22. These players will be paid USD 233,853 (Rs 1.87 crore approx.) regardless of how many games they are available for.

The list features Faf du Plessis, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Sam Billings, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, David Willey, Shadab Khan, Dwayne Bravo, Rashid Khan, Chris Jordan and Trent Boult. Some of these players are also eligible for retention.

Rashid Khan, Faf du Plessis and Trent Boult are part of BBL draft platinum list. [Pic courtesy: cricket.com.au]

England, West Indies, Pakistan and Afghanistan dominate BBL draft list

Pakistan, West Indies and Afghanistan follow England, in that order, in terms of the number of player representations among the 20 countries. The list also features players from the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) associate countries like the USA, Nepal, Scotland, and others.

As per cricket.com.au, Platinum players are eligible to be picked in the first round of the BBL draft. Gold level (USD 260,000) players will be unveiled in the second round. Similarly, silver (USD 175,000) and bronze (USD 100,000) players' would be picked in the third and fourth rounds, respectively. A majority of overseas players are available in the gold and silver categories in BBL draft.

James Neesham and Carlos Braithwaite are among big all-rounders in BBL draft. [Pic credits: cricket.co,.au]

England: BBL draft list

Big players: Sam Billings, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Jason Roy and David Willey.

Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Toby Albert, Kashif Ali, Tom Alsop, Martin Andersson, Gus Atkinson, Josh Baker, Sonny Baker, Jake Ball, Chris Benjamin, Jacob Bethell, Sam Billings, James Bracey, Henry Brookes, Patrick Brown, Brydon Carse, Matthew Carter, Jordan Clark, Joe Clarke, Josh Cobb, Ian Cockbain, Jordan Cox, Mason Crane, Zak Crawley, Matt Critchley, Steven Croft, Alex Davies, Liam Dawson, Joe Denly, Brett D'oliveira, Jacobus Leus Du Plooy, Stephen Eskinazi, Laurie Evans, Matt Fisher, James Fuller, George Garton, Ben Gibbon, Richard Gleeson, Lewis Gregory, Sam Hain, Alex Hales, Miles Hammond, Tom Hartley, Jack Haynes, Freddie Heldreich, Tom Helm, Ryan Higgins, Max Holden, Adam Hose, Benny Howell, Louis Kimber, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Chris Jordan, Danny Lamb, Tom Lammonby, Jack Leaning, Jake Lintott, Liam Livingstone, Conor McKerr, Lewis McManus, Ben Mike, Tymal Mills, Daniel Mousley, Steven Mullaney, Matthew Quinn, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Callum Parkinson, Matt Parkinson, David Payne, Michael Pepper, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ben Raine, Adam Rossington, George Scrimshaw, John Simpson, Prem Sisodiya, Will Smeed, Nathan Sowter, Mitchell Stanley, Cameron Steel, Olly Stone, Callum Taylor, Jack Taylor, Tommy Taylor, Reece Topley, Liam Trevaskis, James Vince, Paul Walter, Joe Weatherley, Ross Whiteley, Chris Wood, Luke Wood, Saif Zaib, Tom Abell, Tom Banton, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Luc Benkenstein, Alex Blake, Solomon Budinger, Tom Curran, Joey Evison, Luke Fletcher, Ben Geddes, Nicholas Gubbins, Haseeb Hameed, Tom Lawes, David Lloyd, Adam Lyth, Wayne Madsen, Tom Moores, Daniel Moriarty, Samit Patel, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Darren Stevens, David Willey, Daniel Worrall, Rob Yates.

Pakistan: BBL draft list

Big players: Shadab Khan

Tayyab Abbas, Abbas Afrifi, Asif Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohail Akhtar, Kamran Akmal, Umar Akmal, Faisal Akram, Qasim Akram, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Adil Amin, Mohammad Amir, Faheem Ashraf, Umaid Asif, Amad Butt, Shahnawaz Dahani, Salman Fayyaz, Zafar Gohar, Kamran Ghulam, Sameen Gul, Mohammad Hafeez, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Haris, Dilbar Hussain, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Ilyas, Ali Imran, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Irfan Jr, Salman Irshad, Akif Javed, Usman Khalid, Azam Khan, Imran Khan, Junaid Khan, Maaz Khan, Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Khan, Zaman Khan, Ahmad Daniyal Latif, Syed Faridoun Mahmood, Sohaib Maqsood, Shan Masood, Usama Mir, Salman Mirza, Mehran Mumtaz, Saad Naseem, Usman Qadir, Momin Qamar, Rumman Raees, Mamoon Ur Riaz, Wahab Riaz, Abdullah Shafique, Ali Majid Shah, Khushdil Shah, Yasir Shah, Saud Shakeel, Usman Shinwari, Haris Sohail, Hussain Talat, Imam-ul-Haq, Khalid Usman, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Yamin, Amir, Mohammad Zahid, Fakhar Zaman, Zeeshan Zameer, Mohammad Zeeshan.

West Indies: BBL draft list

Big players: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell.

Joshua Bishop, Carlos Brathwaite, Dwayne Bravo, Johnson Charles, Rivaldo Clarke, Sheldon Cottrell, Amrit Dass, Mark Deyal, Dominic Drakes, Fidel Edwards, Matthew Forde, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Chemar Holder, Akeal Hosein, Joshua James, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Ravi Rampaul, Jeavor Royal, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh, Tion Webster, Kesrick Williams, Nyeem Young.

Afghanistan

Big players: Rashid Khan

Noor Ahmad, Qais Ahmad, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Zia ur Rehman Akbar, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Usman Ghani, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hamid Hassan, Hamza Hotak, Waqarullah Ishaq, Rashid Khan, Zahir Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Gulbadin Naib, Izharulhaq Naveed, Azmatullah Omarzai, Abdul Rahman Rahmani, Waqar Salamkheil, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Shahzad, Naveen Ul Haq Murid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ghamai Zadra, Hazratullah Zazai.

Zimbabwe

Ryan Burl, Eddie Byrom, Elton Chigumbura, Christopher Mpofu, Tawanda Muyeye, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

USA

Harmeet Singh Baddhan, Unmukt Chand, Karima Gore, Andries Gous, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Jaskaran Malhotra, Saurabh Netravalkar, Monank Patel, Smit Patel

Bangladesh

Al-amin Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Ripon Mondol

Bermuda

Kamau Leverock

Canada

Kairav Sharma

Ireland

Mark Adair, Andy Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delaney, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector

Namibia

David Wiese

Nepal

Subash Khakurel, Sandeep Lamichhane

Netherlands

Shariz Ahmad, Bas de Leede, Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen, Maxwell O'Dowd, Vikramajit Singh, Timm Van Der Gugten, Roelof Van Der Merwe, Paul Van Meekeren, Tobias Visse

New Zealand

Big players: Trent Boult and James Neesham

Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mitch McClenaghan, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, James Neesham

Oman

Bilal Khan

PNG

Norman Vanua

Scotland

Michael Jones, Michael Leask, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt

South Africa

Big players: Faf du Plessis and Imran Tahir

Shane Dadswell, Marchant De Lange, Faf du Plessis, Pieter Malan, Migael Pretorius, Rilee Rossouw, Imran Tahir

Sri Lanka

Dinesh Chandimal, Dushan Hemantha, Nisala Gamage, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ruwantha Kellapotha, Ramesh Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan

UAE

Vriitya Aravind, Rahul Bhatia, Aryan Lakra, Alishan Sharafu

The BBL draft will take place on August 28 at 6.30 PM (local time) after Australia’s first ODI against Zimbabwe. It will be telecast on Fox Cricket, Foxtel and Kayo (OTT-platforms).

