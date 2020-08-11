BC Cricket Championship Match 10: Surrey Shines vs BC Champions preview, probable XIs and live streaming details

The final group-stage game of the BC Cricket Championship features the Surrey Shines taking on the BC Champions at the Meadowbrook Park in Ottawa, Canada.

Both teams have already qualified for the semi-finals, and each have 2 wins and 1 loss in 3 games. The Champions are currently at the top of the table owing to their superior net run rate of 2.471, while the Shines are placed 4th behind the Vancouver Vibes and the Victoria Waves.

This game will be crucial in determining the brackets for the semi-finals, and both teams will be eyeing a confidence-boosting win ahead of the knockout stage of the BC Cricket Championship.

Surrey Shines vs BC Champions Match Details

Fixture: Surrey Shines vs BC Champions, Match 10

Date and Time: August 12, 1:30 AM IST

Venue: Meadowbrook Park, Ottawa, Canada

Squads:

Surrey Shines

Dilbag Singh, Barinder Singh, Joban Singh, Yadwinder Singh Brar, Balqiaz Khan, Harmanpreet Singh, Harminder Mangra, Azadwinder Singh, Harminder Singh, Umaz Azam, Tanuj Kumar, Gurjeet Aulakh, Sandeep Gupta, Sukhpreet Singh, Manpreet Khaira

BC Champions

Amit Rana, Amandeep Singh, Ajay Sohal, Harjinder Singh, Parag Sood, Paramjot Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Zeeshan Wala, Udaybir Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Kay Bakshi, Vinod Kumar, Upman Sandhu, Muhammad Kamal, Lovepreet Singh

Predicted Playing XIs:

Surrey Shines

Dilbag Singh, Barinder Singh, Joban Singh, Yadwinder Singh Brar, Balqiaz Khan, Harmanpreet Singh, Harminder Mangra, Harminder Singh, Manpreet Khaira, Gurjeet Aulakh, Sandeep Gupta

BC Champions

Parag Sood, Kay Bakshi, Vinod Kumar, Ajay Sohal, Amandeep Singh, Harjinder Singh, Upman Sandhu, Amit Rana, Lovepreet Singh, Paramjot Singh, Muhammad Kamal

Pitch Report:

The wicket will have already played host to 9 games in the BC Cricket Championship at the time of this fixture and will definitely exhibit signs of wear and tear. With both teams keen on winning this game to improve their seeding for the semi-finals, they will look to bat first and put runs on the board.

Where to Watch Surrey Shines vs BC Champions

BC Cricket Championship Channel Partners:

Canada: Willow TV

UK: Free Sports

India: One Sports

BC Cricket Championship Streaming Partner:

Tiger Sports