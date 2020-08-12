BC Cricket Championship Semi-final 2: Surrey Shines vs BC Champions preview, probable XIs and live streaming details

The second semi-final of the BC Cricket Championship sees the Surrey Shines face off against the BC Champions at the Meadowbrook Park in Ottawa, Canada.

The Shines and the Champions finished the group stage in the 2nd and 3rd positions respectively. While the Shines managed 3 wins and 1 loss in their 4 games, the Champions won 2 and lost 2 and were level on points with the Waves. However, they finished 3rd owing to their superior net run rate of 1.182.

The group stage encounter between the two sides resulted in a resounding 8-wicket win for the Shines, and they are the clear favourites heading into this game. However, since it is a knockout game, anything can happen.

Surrey Shines vs BC Champions Match Details

Fixture: Surrey Shines vs BC Champions, Match 12 - SF 2

Date and Time: August 13, 2:00 AM IST

Venue: Meadowbrook Park, Ottawa, Canada

Squads:

Surrey Shines

Dilbag Singh, Barinder Singh, Joban Singh, Yadwinder Singh Brar, Balqiaz Khan, Harmanpreet Singh, Harminder Mangra, Azadwinder Singh, Harminder Singh, Umaz Azam, Tanuj Kumar, Gurjeet Aulakh, Sandeep Gupta, Sukhpreet Singh, Manpreet Khaira

BC Champions

Amit Rana, Amandeep Singh, Ajay Sohal, Harjinder Singh, Parag Sood, Paramjot Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Zeeshan Wala, Udaybir Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Kay Bakshi, Vinod Kumar, Upman Sandhu, Muhammad Kamal, Lovepreet Singh

Predicted Playing XIs:

Surrey Shines

Dilbag Singh, Barinder Singh, Joban Singh, Yadwinder Singh Brar, Balqiaz Khan, Harmanpreet Singh, Harminder Mangra, Harminder Singh, Manpreet Khaira, Gurjeet Aulakh, Sandeep Gupta

BC Champions

Parag Sood, Kay Bakshi, Vinod Kumar, Ajay Sohal, Amandeep Singh, Harjinder Singh, Upman Sandhu, Amit Rana, Lovepreet Singh, Paramjot Singh, Muhammad Kamal

Pitch Report:

11 games will have been played on the wicket at the Meadowbrook Park, and the strip will show signs of uneven bounce and slowness. With this being a knockout game, both teams will have their eye on posting a solid first-innings total.

Where to Watch Surrey Shines vs BC Champions

BC Cricket Championship Channel Partners:

Canada: Willow TV

UK: Free Sports

India: One Sports

BC Cricket Championship Streaming Partner:

Tiger Sports