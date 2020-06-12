BCCI cancel India’s upcoming tours to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe

The BCCI have cancelled their next two scheduled international tours to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to the postponement of a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe in August.

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli and his team are not expected to get back on the field anytime soon, according to a press statement sent by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday (June 12) afternoon.

Although international cricket will resume with England taking on West Indies in a three-Test series beginning July 8 in Southampton the BCCI, though, have cancelled their next two scheduled international tours to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

While the cancellation of Sri Lanka series was always on the cards, as it was supposed to get underway later this month, the Coronavirus pandemic has also led to a postponement of three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe starting in August.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced that the Indian Cricket Team will not travel to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe owing to the current threat of COVID-19. Team India was originally scheduled to travel to the island nation from 24th June 2020 for three ODIs and as many T20Is and to Zimbabwe for a series comprising three ODIs starting 22nd August 2020,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement on Friday (July 12).

Indian cricketers have not seen any action on the field since the 12th of March, 2020 when the first ODI against South Africa was rained-off without a ball being bowled in Dharamshala.

The scheduled second ODI on March 15, 2020 out of three ODIs was subsequently cancelled after a mutual decision between BCCI and Cricket South Africa (CSA). About a week later, India went into a nation-wide lockdown caused by Coronavirus pandemic.

BCCI will conduct a camp only when it is safe

Now the BCCI have reiterated the claim made in a May 17 press release that the players will only hit the field once it is completely safe to train outdoors.

“Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open only for sports activities. However, spectators will not be allowed in these complexes,” a Ministry of Home Affairs note had said on May 17.

“As stated in the earlier press release issued on 17th May, the BCCI will conduct a camp for its contracted players only when it is completely safe to train outdoors. The BCCI is determined to take steps towards the resumption of international and domestic cricket, but it will not rush into any decision that will jeopardize the efforts put in by the Central and State governments and several other respective agencies in containing the spread of the coronavirus,” Shah said.

The BCCI secretary also said that the cricket board will fully comply with the advisories issued by the Government of India.

“The Office-Bearers have been taking note of advisories issued by the Government of India and the Board is committed to fully comply with the restrictions imposed and guidelines issued. The BCCI will continue to study and evaluate the changing situation,” Shah said in the statement.