BCCI files official complaint with ICC against Steve Smith and Peter Handscomb

The DRS fiasco seems far from over with the BCCI reaching out to the ICC with an official complaint against Smith and Handscomb.

Picture Credits : The Indian Express

The BCCI has lodged an official complaint with the ICC against Australian captain Steve Smith and Peter Handscomb following the DRS fiasco in the Bengaluru Test.

The complaint comes a day after the ICC had posted a statement clarifying that no charges had been laid on players from either teams after the end of the second Test. It said that in relation to the incident involving Steve Smith and Virat Kohli, ICC said that emotions were running high in the Test and both teams should focus their energies on the next Test.

On the fourth day of the Bengaluru Test, Steve Smith was adjudged LBW by the on-field umpires, but tried to take the help of the dressing room while contemplating a referral, something which is against the rules, and was reported by Kohli to the umpires. The Indian captain later took potshots at Smith in the post-match conference, claiming Smith had crossed the line no one should on the cricketing field.

Cricket Australia also has the option of lodging an official complaint to the ICC as well. Recently, Cricket Australia’s CEO James Sutherland had, in an official statement, hit back at Virat Kohli’s accusations, claiming them to be ‘outrageous’. He had also said that Cricket Australia was right behind the team, refusing to acknowledge any claims that unfair methods were used by Steve Smith.

More to follow...