BCCI reportedly asks Cricket Australia to remove beef from food menu

Aadya Sharma FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.36K // 01 Nov 2018, 12:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli during India's tour of Sri Lanka last year (Picture credits: BCCI)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly asked Cricket Australia to exclude beef from the Indian team's food menu ahead of the tour to Australia.

According to Ahmedabad Mirror, a two-member party travelled two weeks ago to reconnoitre the venues and recommended that beef is removed from the menu, also requesting a clause to be included for the same in the Memorandum of Understanding between the two boards.

The recce team seems to be ensuring that no stone is unturned when it comes to food preparations for the touring India team, with players becoming increasingly particular about their dietary preferences, especially away from home.

"Earlier, players would even consume cheeseburgers while on tour. It has all changed. Even if they indulge once-in-a-while, they are a highly disciplined lot during a series, which basically means minimum red meat," a source told the Ahmedabad Mirror.

The development comes a month and a half after one of BCCI's tweets received flak for mentioning beef as one of the items on the team's lunch menu. The tweet had a picture of a handwritten menu board, that included 'braised beef pasta' at Lord's, during the India-England Test series.

The inspection team has also requested the Australian board to ensure that more vegetarian options are provided in the menu and there is an ample supply of fruits. They have further told Cricket Australia to ensure that the food preparations are 'Indianised'.

"Players often complain about the blandness of food served in Australia. There are a few vegetarians in the team who really struggle at the grounds. The inspection team has also roped in an Indian restaurant in Australia to supply curries to the boys," a source was quoted as saying to Ahmedabad Mirror.