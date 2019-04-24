×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

BCCI state bodies look at SC with hope, hearing on Thursday

IANS
NEWS
News
30   //    24 Apr 2019, 19:23 IST
IANS Image
The Supreme Court of India. (File Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) With numerous interim applications pending before the Supreme Court, amicus curiae P.S. Narasimha met officials from the state cricket bodies along with the three Committee of Administrators (CoA) members on Wednesday to discuss the objections of the state associations to certain proposals of the Lodha panel.

The amicus curiae will file a complete report on the same as the SC bench of Justices S.A. Bobde and A.M. Sapre will meet to discuss the BCCI matter on Thursday.

Speaking to IANS, a senior state official said that the meeting with Narasimha went well and the whole idea was to ensure that the genuine issues faced by the state associations were paid heed to and a solution was reached.

"Today the amicus met a number of state associations along with the CoA to try and arrive at a solution to the applications filed by the associations in the SC. It was felt that over a period of time, the CoA had gathered a lot of acrimony vis-a-vis the state cricket associations and that had resulted in not only a deadlock, but also the inclusion of certain restrictions with regard to administration of cricket," the official said.

Another official hailed the efforts of Narasimha and said that such a step by the previous amicus could have helped solve issues much earlier.

"This meeting is also a welcome attempt by the amicus even though one isn't really aware as to how much ground can be covered at this late stage. If this approach had been adopted by the previous amicus, some real headway could have been made and issues could have been resolved amicably. But that period resulted in heightened acrimony in the court," he explained.

Another senior state association official said that while the amicus looked at the basic areas that needed amendment, the more serious issues will be addressed by the court, including those which affect the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of India.

"There are issues that relate to the registration of the new constitution by the CoA which is not in consonance with the spirit of the order of the Supreme Court. The issue with regard to the tenure of members have been turned from 9 + 9 to just nine and then, the powers of the office bearers have been done away with in the constitution even though they weren't directed to do so specifically by the court," the official explained.

It would be interesting to see if the court takes note of the recommendations of the amicus curiae after his meeting with the state associations on Thursday and then set the next date to listen to the larger issues facing the state bodies and the BCCI.

Advertisement
SC asks Narasimha to play mediator, BCCI bodies glad
RELATED STORY
Supreme Court postpones Thursday's BCCI hearing
RELATED STORY
SC appoints Narasimha as mediator in BCCI matter
RELATED STORY
SC appoints Justice Jain as BCCI Ombudsman (Lead)
RELATED STORY
SC appoints Justice Jain as BCCI Ombudsman (Second Lead)
RELATED STORY
SC reserves order on Sreesanth's plea against lifetime ban by BCCI
RELATED STORY
SC wants BCCI ombudsman to decide Sreesanth's penalty
RELATED STORY
BCCI CoA to refer Hardik-Rahul issue to ombudsman on Thursday (IANS Exclusive)
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: A look at India's last three squads
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: SRH vs CSK - Three things to look forward to
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 42
RCB 82/4 (9.2 ov)
KXIP
LIVE
Kings XI Punjab won the toss and elected to bowl.
RCB VS KXIP live score
Match 41 | Yesterday
SRH 175/3 (20.0 ov)
CSK 176/4 (19.5 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Match 43 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us