BCCI will speak to IPL teams on workload at right time: Vinod Rai

Vinod Rai. (File Photo: IANS)

By Baidurjo Bhose

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) India skipper Virat Kohli spoke about the need to manage the workload of players during the Indian Premier League (IPL), keeping in mind the upcoming World Cup. He said this during the Test series against West Indies in October 2018.

While the issue surfaced during the meeting between the SC-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) and the team management during the second Test of the Windies series in Hyderabad in October 2018, there wasn't any clarity on the issue.

But speaking to IANS, CoA chief Vinod Rai has cleared the confusion among not just players but also some of the IPL franchises, which had said they weren't briefed on managing workload of the Indian stars by the Indian board.

"The BCCI (as a team) is keeping a watch on the matter and will speak to the franchises at the right time. We have a team, which is keeping track of this," he said.

Interestingly, former India skipper MS Dhoni recently remarked that he did not see any reason why players be rested during the IPL.

"Bowling four overs won't make you tired. The four overs actually keeps you at your best, you are bowling yorkers, bowling the variation and playing under pressure. I feel bowlers can still play the whole of IPL. But what they need to manage is what they eat, when they sleep and wake up.

"I would like them to be at their best when it comes to the skill factor. I always felt IPL was the best time to get in shape because I had a lot of time. I was playing only three and a half hours every third day and it gave me time to spend in the gym," the Chennai Super Kings skipper said.

Speaking to IANS, a senior BCCI official said it was a situation that needed clarity. "A player is paid Rs 5-7 crore. They are your main guys and know their workload. Is it not incumbent on them as players to be responsible and decide whether club comes first for them or the country, if the theory of excessive workload is correct. If their load is huge, should not they prioritise the country over the club earnings?" he remarked.

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar recently spoke about the need of looking at workload management during the second half of the IPL. "That's there in our minds. It will come into play after the first half of IPL, six-seven matches, then we can know how we can approach the second half of IPL and what we need to do to remain fit for the World Cup. There isn't a surety for anything. Yes, there is something which is mind. If I feel I am tired, then I can take rest. Of course, it's up to the franchise," he said.

"I am sure they will cooperate with each and every player because the World Cup is a very important for us and the BCCI may also talk to them," the pacer said.

