Being a superstar of the sport was 'unbearable at times', says AB de Villiers

South Africa v Australia - 2nd Test: Day 3

Retired South African batsman AB de Villiers has said that his time in the international circuit and the pressure which came with it was 'unbearable at times'. The 34-year-old, who is considered one of the greatest batsmen of all time, went on to add that he doesn't miss his jaw-dropping knocks which left fans all around the world in awe, but feels that he might (miss them) 'a year down the line'.

De Villiers, in an interview with Independent, opened up on his life after retirement and the time he spent representing the country. He also said that he didn't like the attention that came with being one of the most-loved cricketers on the globe.

"I've always been shy," he said. "I don't really like attention too much. It's … quite ironic. But I get embarrassed quite a bit."

"It's been unbearable at times: the pressure you have to face, performing day in and day out," he said. "The expectations that you put on yourself, from fans, from the country, from coaches. It is huge, and it's something that's on your mind all the time as a cricketer. And it's definitely something that I'm not going to miss.

"I'm very happy to have stepped away. Absolutely no regrets."

The right-handed batsman, who will continue playing in the IPL and the South African T20 league, said that players should be more honest about the fatigue they face when playing constantly, both mental and physical.

"I was prepared to embrace it, to fight the pressure," he said. "And I'm happy that I did. But it certainly takes his toll after a while. I feel there is room for players to be more honest about it, having systems in place to make sure they keep fresh and mentally healthy.

"I was certainly not mentally ill at the time, but I can relate to the fact that pressure can really drive you down, and make you so tired."

On how much he would miss playing the sport on the international level, he said, "I know nothing will compare to that feeling of scoring hundreds in a big game. Thousands of people chanting your name.

"But in all fairness, I don't miss it. Not yet. Maybe a year down the line. I'm still going to play for a few years; I'll still play a little bit around the world. But on my own terms."