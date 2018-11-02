Belated celebration of VVS Laxman, a batting artist

VVS laxman's artistry on the field is very hard to describe in words, it's like watching a classic film which can be only experienced.

Laxman was like a common man amidst a star-studded event. But he couldn't help but make us go wow every time he stepped out to bat. The man whose noiseless shots stopped time. That leg glance that made everyone's jaw drop. The classic pull shot that he loved so much especially against Aussies. On his day, his batting made every fan sit back and witness batsmanship of the highest quality.

He was never a man for those who enjoyed ODI or T20s. He was the old-fashioned Test match batter. A gritty one. He never gave away his wicket no matter what came against him. Bit lazy in his stance, but that never mattered to this Hyderabadi legend as his whole batting was based on his impeccable timing.

VVS was a true batting giant of Indian cricket. He belonged to the school of G.Vishwananth, another Indian batting artist. Though Laxman served the game with utmost sincerity, he never got himself into the category of the celebrated.

His records speak about his rich contribution but less about his legacy.

In 134 Tests Laxman scored in excess of 8700 runs with an excellent average of 46 which, which for a number 5 or 6 batsman is an ultimate achievement. He wasn't a run-machine, he was a run-stealer. He never cared for centuries and as fans we never expected him to even score them consistently though he scored 17 of them. But we cared for his half centuries and he enthralled us 56 times in his career.

But VVS's legacy is much more than just numbers. He was a man of steel. His unwavering concentration made him a batting monk. The innumerable times he saved India from defeat should make us be in debt of him.

281. The number no Indian will forget. But there are many innings of his that have gone unnoticed, much similar to the man himself. And I am not talking about the great knocks in Adelaide (148) and Sydney (167) which many people remember.

He played some of the best innings at the fag end of his career.

His 79 in the 2nd innings at Perth 2008 came at a crucial timing after the aftermath of Sydney, where he stood like a lone warrior as he has all throughout his career. In that Test match not a single other Indian batsman crossed the 50-run mark in the 2nd innings.

Who can forget his batting masterclass at Colombo in 2010 against the deadly spin of Suraj Randiv at that time. Despite a back injury Laxman continued and showed us why he was India's best player against spin. Against all odds, he took India to a great victory scoring 103*. When people praised him, he replied by saying that there is no 'I' in a team; for Laxman it was always 'We'. Such was his personality.

In Durban 2010, as usual team India were in deep trouble against the likes of Steyn, Morkel and Tsotsobe. Then came the middle order maestro; VVS played one of his best knocks when he scored a gritty 96 and single-handedly took the lead in excess of 300. It eventually turned out to be one of the greatest Indian Test wins in overseas conditions.

The thriller at Mohali

His 73 in Mohali is unforgettable. That innings proved once again that he had nerves of steel. His partnership with Ishant had the whole country's happiness index hanging in balance. He berated Ojha, and probably for the first time we saw Laxman doing so, but it was the man's dedication to take the team home. And those celebration scenes after he guided India to victory in 2010 are etched forever in the minds of true Indian fans, for it was one of most memorable Test wins of the last decade.

When 2011 arrived, VVS's batting looked the same, his godly wrists were at work in the 2011 West Indies series. But when he arrived in England, he looked a different Laxman; like an aging artist. It didn't work for him in the series and as always he was honest about it.

But coming back home, he continued his love affair with Kolkata and the Eden Gardens when he again showed his craftsmanship with a masterful 176 against Windies in 2011.

We had all thought that the old Aussie nemesis will be back when he toured Australia in 2011-12, a rival he loved so much; probably for the last time in his career. But it wasn't meant to be, and for Laxman those two tours were enough to battle his conscience as he announced his announcement only few days before the NZ series.

But like his great mate Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman said goodbye in his own gentle and silent way, in when he believed it to be the right time for him to allow the younger generation to flourish; just like his impeccable timing whilst batting.

VVS Laxman played cricket in its highest quality by standards. He played the game in the right spirit, just the way it should be played. We can only hope that in someway his legacy survives in Indian cricket.