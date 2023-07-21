Best playing 11 of Durban Qalandars ahead of Zim Afro T10 2023

The second game of the Zim Afro T10 2023 will be played at the Harare Sports Club between the Cape Town Samp Army and the Durban Qalandars. This high-octane clash will take place on Friday, July 21, and both sides will be looking to start the competition on a winning note.

The Durban Qalandars managed to pick some exciting players in the draft who have done well in various T20 leagues around the world. They have Pakistan’s hard-hitting batter Asif Ali as their icon player. Former Pakistani cricketer Aqib Javed is appointed as their head coach for the Zim Afro T10 2023.

The Durban Qalandars have plenty of quality players to choose from. Let’s see what is their best playing 11 in the Zim Afro T10 2023.

Openers: Hazratullah Zazai and Andre Fletcher

Hazratullah Zazai is one of the most dangerous players going around in world cricket right now. The left-handed opening batter from Afghanistan can clear the fence with ease and no ground is big for him once he gets going. He is certainly a player to look forward to in the competition.

Andre Fletcher aka ‘The SpiceMan’ is an exciting player to watch in the shortest format. Famous for his no-look shots, Fletcher can take the game away from the opposition in a jiffy. He along with Zazai form a perfect opening pair in the T10 format.

Middle-order: Tim Seifert, Hilton Cartwright, Craig Ervine, Asif Ali

Tim Seifert from New Zealand is one of the very good players of both pace and spin going around in franchise cricket. The wicketkeeper-batter plays spin well and his ability to find regular boundaries makes him a key batter in the Qalandars’ side in the Zim Afro T10 2023.

Hilton Cartwright is expected to bat at four for the Durban Qalandars in the Zim Afro T10 2023. He represents the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League and is a handy all-rounder. He rotates the strike and can certainly upset the bowlers’ rhythm.

Craig Ervine and Asif Ali follow Cartwright in the batting lineup. Ervine has a bulk of experience at the highest level and will be a vital cog in the Durban Qalandars’ batting lineup. Icon player Asif Ali is expected to bat at six and will play the role of a finisher. The hard-hitting batter will look to step up and live up to the expectations.

Bowlers: George Linde, Brad Evans, Mohammad Amir, Tendai Chatara, Sisanda Magala

George Linde will be leading the spin department for the Durban Qalandars in the Zim Afro T10 2023. The left-arm spinner from South Africa features in most franchise leagues around the world and is a handy all-rounder. He can also bowl with the new ball and will play a key role for the Qalandars.

Brad Evans, the 26-year-old all-rounder from Zimbabwe impressed everyone in the T20 World Cup last year. He bowls right-arm medium-pace and is very effective in the death overs with his off-pace deliveries.

Mohammad Amir and Tendai Chatara are expected to open the bowling for the Durban Qalandars. Amir has plenty of experience at the highest level and will look to use it while plying his trade for the Qalandars. Chatara recently featured in the Qualifiers of the ODI World Cup for Zimbabwe and bowls a heavy ball.

Sisanda Magala will be given the responsibility of bowling in the death overs for the Qalandars in the Zim Afro T10 2023. The right-arm pacer from South Africa is lethal in the death overs with his yorkers and will play a key role in the shortest format.