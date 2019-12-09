Big Bash League 2019-20 | Squads, fixtures, when and where to watch
Australia head coach Justin Langer will have a close look at the performances of domestic and national candidates in the upcoming Big Bash League, with one eye firmly on the next year's T20 World Cup at home, the only ICC global event which the Australians have failed to win.
After a lot of chopping and changing, teams are gearing up yet again for an enthralling contest between bat and ball. Winner of three BBL titles with the Perth Scorchers, Justin Langer will be keen to scout potential game-changers and big hitters to field their best T20 squad at the World Cup.
Defending champions Melbourne Renegades have strengthened their squad having roped in left-hander Shaun Marsh from Perth Scorchers, the team which finished at the bottom of the points table last season.
This year's BBL will also allow the fifth-placed team in the points table to qualify for the playoffs. While in case of a tie in the match and in the super over, teams will have to play out super overs unless and until a clear winner is determined.
Big Bash League 2019-20- Where to watch?
BBL 2019-20 can be streamed live on Sony LIV and will be telecasted live on the Sony Network.
(Full BBL schedule)
Big Bash League 2019-20- Fixtures
Tuesday, 17 December
Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder – Gabba, 12:40 pm IST
Wednesday, 18 December
Sydney Sixers v Perth Scorchers – SCG, 1:40 pm IST
Thursday, 19 December
Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Thunder – GMHBA Stadium, 1:40 pm IST
Friday, 20 December
Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers – Traeger Park, 7:45 am IST
Friday, 20 December
Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Stars – Metricon Stadium, 12:40 pm IST
Saturday, 21 December
Sydney Thunder v Adelaide Strikers – TBC, 12:40 pm IST
Saturday, 21 December
Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades – Optus Stadium, 12:40 pm IST
Sunday, 22 December
Melbourne Stars v Hobart Hurricanes – TBC, 9:15 am IST
Sunday, 22 December
Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat – SCG, 1:40 pm IST
Monday, 23 December
Adelaide Strikers v Perth Scorchers – Adelaide Oval, 1:10 pm IST
Tuesday, 24 December
Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Renegades – Blundstone Arena, 9:15 am IST
Thursday, 26 December
Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers – Optus Stadium, 10:40 am IST
Friday, 27 December
Melbourne Stars v Adelaide Strikers – Metricon Stadium, 12:40 pm IST
Saturday, 28 December
Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder – SCG, 1:40 pm IST
Sunday, 29 December
Melbourne Renegades v Adelaide Strikers – Marvel Stadium, 1:40 pm IST
Monday, 30 December
Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Stars – UTAS Stadium, 1:40 pm IST
Tuesday, 31 December
Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Thunder – Adelaide Oval, 1:10 pm IST
Wednesday, 1 January
Brisbane Heat v Perth Scorchers – Metricon Stadium, 12:40 pm IST
Thursday, 2 January
Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars – Sydney Showgrounds, 10:10 am IST
Thursday, 2 January
Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Sixers – Marvel Stadium, 1:40 pm IST
Friday, 3 January
Hobart Hurricanes v Brisbane Heat – Blundstone Arena, 1:40 pm IST
Saturday, 4 January
Melbourne Stars v Melbourne Renegades – MCG, 1:40 pm IST
Sunday, 5 January
Sydney Sixers v Adelaide Strikers – TBC, 1:10 pm IST
Sunday, 5 January
Perth Scorchers v Hobart Hurricanes – Optus Stadium, 1:10 pm IST
Monday, 6 January
Sydney Thunder v Brisbane Heat – Sydney Showgrounds, 1:40 pm IST
Tuesday, 7 January
Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers – GMHBA Stadium, 1:40 pm IST
Wednesday, 8 January
Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Sixers – Adelaide Oval, 9:40 am IST
Wednesday, 8 January
Melbourne Stars v Sydney Thunder – MCG, 1:40 pm IST
Thursday, 9 January
Brisbane Heat v Hobart Hurricanes – Gabba, 12:40 pm IST
Friday, 10 January
Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars – Marvel Stadium, 1:40 pm IST
Saturday, 11 January
Sydney Thunder v Hobart Hurricanes – Sydney Showgrounds, 12:40 pm IST
Saturday, 11 January
Perth Scorchers v Brisbane Heat – Optus Stadium, 12:40 pm IST
Sunday, 12 January
Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Renegades – Adelaide Oval, 9:40 am IST
Sunday, 12 January
Melbourne Stars v Sydney Sixers – MCG, 1:40 pm IST
Monday, 13 January
Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers – Blundstone Arena, 1:40 pm IST
Tuesday, 14 January
Brisbane Heat v Adelaide Strikers – Gabba, 9:10 am IST
Wednesday, 15 January
Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades – TBC,
Wednesday, 15 January
Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Stars – Optus Stadium,
Thursday, 16 January
Sydney Sixers v Hobart Hurricanes – SCG, 1:40 am IST
Friday, 17 January
Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat – Adelaide Oval, 9:40 am IST
Saturday, 18 January
Melbourne Stars v Perth Scorchers – MCG, 10:10 am IST
Saturday, 18 January
Sydney Thunder v Sydney Sixers – Sydney Showgrounds, 1:40 pm IST
Sunday, 19 January
Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers – UTAS Stadium, 9:15 am IST
Sunday, 19 January
Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Renegades – Gabba, 12:40 pm IST
Monday, 20 January
Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Stars – SCG, 1:10 pm IST
Monday, 20 January
Perth Scorchers v Sydney Thunder – Optus Stadium, 1:10 pm IST
Tuesday, 21 January
Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes – Marvel Stadium, 1:40 pm IST
Wednesday, 22 January
Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Stars – Adelaide Oval, 1:10 pm IST
Thursday, 23 January
Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers – Gabba, 12:40 pm IST
Friday, 24 January
Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder – Blundstone Arena, 12:40 pm IST
Friday, 24 January
Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers – Optus Stadium, 12:40 pm IST
Saturday, 25 January
Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Renegades – SCG, 10:10 pm IST
Saturday, 25 January
Melbourne Stars v Brisbane Heat – MCG, 1:10 pm IST
Sunday, 26 January
Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers – Sydney Showgrounds, 9:15 am IST
Sunday, 26 January
Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes – Adelaide Oval, 1:10 pm IST
Monday, 27 January
Melbourne Renegades v Brisbane Heat – Marvel Stadium, 9:15 am IST
The Finals
Thursday, 30 January
The Eliminator – 4th v 5th
Friday, 31 January
The Qualifier – 1st v 2nd
Saturday, 1 February
The Knockout – 3rd v Winner of The Eliminator
Thursday, 6 February
The Challenger – Loser of The Qualifier v Winner of The Knockout
Saturday, 8 February
Grand Final – Winner of The Qualifier v Winner of The Challenger
Big Bash League 2019-20- Squads
Sydney Sixers
Sean Abbott, Justin Avendano, Jackson Bird, Tom Curran (England), Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Daniel Fallins, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Nathan Lyon, Peter Nevill, Stephen O’Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Henry Thornton, James Vince (England)
In: Jackson Bird (Stars)
Out: Joe Denly (England), Greg West, Oliver Davies, Ben Manenti
Sydney Thunder
Jonathan Cook, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Callum Ferguson, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales (England), Usman Khawaja, Jay Lenton, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Morris (South Africa), Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain
In: Alex Hales (England), Chris Morris (South Africa), Alex Ross (Heat), Chris Tremain (Renegades), Oliver Davies, Tanveer Sangha
Out: Jos Buttler (England), Joe Root (England), Chris Jordan (England), Fawad Ahmed (Scorchers), Pat Cummins (Australia), Shane Watson (retired), Kurtis Patterson (Scorchers), Ryan Gibson, Liam Hatcher, Sam Rainbird, Anton Devcich, Baxter Holt
Melbourne Renegades
Cameron Boyce, Dan Christian, Tom Cooper, Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Harry Gurney (England), Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Shaun Marsh, Joe Mennie, Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan), Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Beau Webster, Jack Wildermuth
In: Shaun Marsh (Scorchers)
Out: Cameron White (Strikers), Usman Khan Shinwari (Pakistan), Chris Tremain (Thunder), Tim Ludeman, Andrew Fekete, Kelvin Smith, Mitchell Perry
Melbourne Stars
Hilton Cartwright, Jackson Coleman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Peter Handscomb, Clint Hinchliffe, Sandeep Lamichhane (Afghanistan), Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris, Tom O’Connell, Dale Steyn (South Africa, first six games), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa
In: Dale Steyn (South Africa), Hilton Cartwright (Scorchers), Nathan Coulter-Nile (Scorchers), Clint Hinchliffe (Scorchers)
Out: Dwayne Bravo (retired), Jackson Bird (Sixers), Liam Plunkett (England), Scott Boland (Hurricanes), Michael Beer, Liam Bowe, Travis Dean, Evan Gulbis
Adelaide Strikers
Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Travis Head, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Ben Laughlin, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Liam O’Connor, Phil Salt (England), Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Cameron Valente, MJake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Cameron White, Nick Winter
In: Cameron White (Renegades), Phil Salt (England)
Out: Colin Ingram (South Africa), David Grant, Michael Cormack, Josh Pengelley
Brisbane Heat
Tom Banton (England, first eight games), Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, AB De Villiers (South Africa, replacement international player, last six games and finals), Sam Heazlett, Zahir Khan (Afghanistan, replacement international player), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Lalor, Chris Lynn, James Pattinson, James Peirson, Jack Prestwidge, Matt Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan), TBC, TBC,M TBC
In: AB De Villiers (South Africa), Zahir Khan (Afghanistan), Tom Banton (England)
Out: Brendon McCullum (retired), Brendan Doggett (likely Thunder), Alex Ross (Thunder)
Hobart Hurricanes
Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan), Jofra Archer (England), Scott Boland, George Bailey, James Faulkner, Jarrod Freeman, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Tom Rogers, D’Arcy Short, Aaron Summers, Matthew Wade
In: Scott Boland (Stars)
Out: Johan Botha (retired), Tymal Mills (unsigned), Tim Paine, Clive Rose, Lawrence Neil-Smith
Perth Scorchers
Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Liam Livingstone (England), Mitchell Marsh, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman
In: Liam Livingstone (England), Fawad Ahmed (Thunder), Kurtis Patterson (Thunder)
Out: Usman Qadir (Pakistan), David Willey (England), Hilton Cartwright (Stars), Nathan Coulter-Nile (Stars), Michael Klinger (retired), Shaun Marsh (Renegades), Clint Hinchcliffe (Stars), Will Bosisto, Liam Guthrie, Sean Terry