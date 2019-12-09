Big Bash League 2019-20 | Squads, fixtures, when and where to watch

Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars played in the summit clash last season

Australia head coach Justin Langer will have a close look at the performances of domestic and national candidates in the upcoming Big Bash League, with one eye firmly on the next year's T20 World Cup at home, the only ICC global event which the Australians have failed to win.

After a lot of chopping and changing, teams are gearing up yet again for an enthralling contest between bat and ball. Winner of three BBL titles with the Perth Scorchers, Justin Langer will be keen to scout potential game-changers and big hitters to field their best T20 squad at the World Cup.

Defending champions Melbourne Renegades have strengthened their squad having roped in left-hander Shaun Marsh from Perth Scorchers, the team which finished at the bottom of the points table last season.

This year's BBL will also allow the fifth-placed team in the points table to qualify for the playoffs. While in case of a tie in the match and in the super over, teams will have to play out super overs unless and until a clear winner is determined.

Big Bash League 2019-20- Where to watch?

BBL 2019-20 can be streamed live on Sony LIV and will be telecasted live on the Sony Network.

Big Bash League 2019-20- Fixtures

Tuesday, 17 December

Brisbane Heat v Sydney Thunder – Gabba, 12:40 pm IST

Wednesday, 18 December

Sydney Sixers v Perth Scorchers – SCG, 1:40 pm IST

Thursday, 19 December

Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Thunder – GMHBA Stadium, 1:40 pm IST

Friday, 20 December

Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers – Traeger Park, 7:45 am IST

Friday, 20 December

Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Stars – Metricon Stadium, 12:40 pm IST

Saturday, 21 December

Sydney Thunder v Adelaide Strikers – TBC, 12:40 pm IST

Saturday, 21 December

Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Renegades – Optus Stadium, 12:40 pm IST

Sunday, 22 December

Melbourne Stars v Hobart Hurricanes – TBC, 9:15 am IST

Sunday, 22 December

Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat – SCG, 1:40 pm IST

Monday, 23 December

Adelaide Strikers v Perth Scorchers – Adelaide Oval, 1:10 pm IST

Tuesday, 24 December

Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Renegades – Blundstone Arena, 9:15 am IST

Thursday, 26 December

Perth Scorchers v Sydney Sixers – Optus Stadium, 10:40 am IST

Friday, 27 December

Melbourne Stars v Adelaide Strikers – Metricon Stadium, 12:40 pm IST

Saturday, 28 December

Sydney Sixers v Sydney Thunder – SCG, 1:40 pm IST

Sunday, 29 December

Melbourne Renegades v Adelaide Strikers – Marvel Stadium, 1:40 pm IST

Monday, 30 December

Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Stars – UTAS Stadium, 1:40 pm IST

Tuesday, 31 December

Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Thunder – Adelaide Oval, 1:10 pm IST

Wednesday, 1 January

Brisbane Heat v Perth Scorchers – Metricon Stadium, 12:40 pm IST

Thursday, 2 January

Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars – Sydney Showgrounds, 10:10 am IST

Thursday, 2 January

Melbourne Renegades v Sydney Sixers – Marvel Stadium, 1:40 pm IST

Friday, 3 January

Hobart Hurricanes v Brisbane Heat – Blundstone Arena, 1:40 pm IST

Saturday, 4 January

Melbourne Stars v Melbourne Renegades – MCG, 1:40 pm IST

Sunday, 5 January

Sydney Sixers v Adelaide Strikers – TBC, 1:10 pm IST

Sunday, 5 January

Perth Scorchers v Hobart Hurricanes – Optus Stadium, 1:10 pm IST

Monday, 6 January

Sydney Thunder v Brisbane Heat – Sydney Showgrounds, 1:40 pm IST

Tuesday, 7 January

Melbourne Renegades v Perth Scorchers – GMHBA Stadium, 1:40 pm IST

Wednesday, 8 January

Adelaide Strikers v Sydney Sixers – Adelaide Oval, 9:40 am IST

Wednesday, 8 January

Melbourne Stars v Sydney Thunder – MCG, 1:40 pm IST

Thursday, 9 January

Brisbane Heat v Hobart Hurricanes – Gabba, 12:40 pm IST

Friday, 10 January

Melbourne Renegades v Melbourne Stars – Marvel Stadium, 1:40 pm IST

Saturday, 11 January

Sydney Thunder v Hobart Hurricanes – Sydney Showgrounds, 12:40 pm IST

Saturday, 11 January

Perth Scorchers v Brisbane Heat – Optus Stadium, 12:40 pm IST

Sunday, 12 January

Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Renegades – Adelaide Oval, 9:40 am IST

Sunday, 12 January

Melbourne Stars v Sydney Sixers – MCG, 1:40 pm IST

Monday, 13 January

Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers – Blundstone Arena, 1:40 pm IST

Tuesday, 14 January

Brisbane Heat v Adelaide Strikers – Gabba, 9:10 am IST

Wednesday, 15 January

Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Renegades – TBC,

Wednesday, 15 January

Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Stars – Optus Stadium,

Thursday, 16 January

Sydney Sixers v Hobart Hurricanes – SCG, 1:40 am IST

Friday, 17 January

Adelaide Strikers v Brisbane Heat – Adelaide Oval, 9:40 am IST

Saturday, 18 January

Melbourne Stars v Perth Scorchers – MCG, 10:10 am IST

Saturday, 18 January

Sydney Thunder v Sydney Sixers – Sydney Showgrounds, 1:40 pm IST

Sunday, 19 January

Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers – UTAS Stadium, 9:15 am IST

Sunday, 19 January

Brisbane Heat v Melbourne Renegades – Gabba, 12:40 pm IST

Monday, 20 January

Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Stars – SCG, 1:10 pm IST

Monday, 20 January

Perth Scorchers v Sydney Thunder – Optus Stadium, 1:10 pm IST

Tuesday, 21 January

Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes – Marvel Stadium, 1:40 pm IST

Wednesday, 22 January

Adelaide Strikers v Melbourne Stars – Adelaide Oval, 1:10 pm IST

Thursday, 23 January

Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers – Gabba, 12:40 pm IST

Friday, 24 January

Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder – Blundstone Arena, 12:40 pm IST

Friday, 24 January

Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers – Optus Stadium, 12:40 pm IST

Saturday, 25 January

Sydney Sixers v Melbourne Renegades – SCG, 10:10 pm IST

Saturday, 25 January

Melbourne Stars v Brisbane Heat – MCG, 1:10 pm IST

Sunday, 26 January

Sydney Thunder v Perth Scorchers – Sydney Showgrounds, 9:15 am IST

Sunday, 26 January

Adelaide Strikers v Hobart Hurricanes – Adelaide Oval, 1:10 pm IST

Monday, 27 January

Melbourne Renegades v Brisbane Heat – Marvel Stadium, 9:15 am IST

The Finals

Thursday, 30 January

The Eliminator – 4th v 5th

Friday, 31 January

The Qualifier – 1st v 2nd

Saturday, 1 February

The Knockout – 3rd v Winner of The Eliminator

Thursday, 6 February

The Challenger – Loser of The Qualifier v Winner of The Knockout

Saturday, 8 February

Grand Final – Winner of The Qualifier v Winner of The Challenger

Big Bash League 2019-20- Squads

Sydney Sixers

Sean Abbott, Justin Avendano, Jackson Bird, Tom Curran (England), Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Daniel Fallins, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Nathan Lyon, Peter Nevill, Stephen O’Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Henry Thornton, James Vince (England)

In: Jackson Bird (Stars)

Out: Joe Denly (England), Greg West, Oliver Davies, Ben Manenti

Sydney Thunder

Jonathan Cook, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Callum Ferguson, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales (England), Usman Khawaja, Jay Lenton, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Morris (South Africa), Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain

In: Alex Hales (England), Chris Morris (South Africa), Alex Ross (Heat), Chris Tremain (Renegades), Oliver Davies, Tanveer Sangha

Out: Jos Buttler (England), Joe Root (England), Chris Jordan (England), Fawad Ahmed (Scorchers), Pat Cummins (Australia), Shane Watson (retired), Kurtis Patterson (Scorchers), Ryan Gibson, Liam Hatcher, Sam Rainbird, Anton Devcich, Baxter Holt

Melbourne Renegades

Cameron Boyce, Dan Christian, Tom Cooper, Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Harry Gurney (England), Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Shaun Marsh, Joe Mennie, Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan), Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Beau Webster, Jack Wildermuth

In: Shaun Marsh (Scorchers)

Out: Cameron White (Strikers), Usman Khan Shinwari (Pakistan), Chris Tremain (Thunder), Tim Ludeman, Andrew Fekete, Kelvin Smith, Mitchell Perry

Melbourne Stars

Hilton Cartwright, Jackson Coleman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Peter Handscomb, Clint Hinchliffe, Sandeep Lamichhane (Afghanistan), Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris, Tom O’Connell, Dale Steyn (South Africa, first six games), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa

In: Dale Steyn (South Africa), Hilton Cartwright (Scorchers), Nathan Coulter-Nile (Scorchers), Clint Hinchliffe (Scorchers)

Out: Dwayne Bravo (retired), Jackson Bird (Sixers), Liam Plunkett (England), Scott Boland (Hurricanes), Michael Beer, Liam Bowe, Travis Dean, Evan Gulbis

Adelaide Strikers

Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Travis Head, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Ben Laughlin, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Liam O’Connor, Phil Salt (England), Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Cameron Valente, MJake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Cameron White, Nick Winter

In: Cameron White (Renegades), Phil Salt (England)

Out: Colin Ingram (South Africa), David Grant, Michael Cormack, Josh Pengelley

Brisbane Heat

Tom Banton (England, first eight games), Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, AB De Villiers (South Africa, replacement international player, last six games and finals), Sam Heazlett, Zahir Khan (Afghanistan, replacement international player), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Lalor, Chris Lynn, James Pattinson, James Peirson, Jack Prestwidge, Matt Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan), TBC, TBC,M TBC

In: AB De Villiers (South Africa), Zahir Khan (Afghanistan), Tom Banton (England)

Out: Brendon McCullum (retired), Brendan Doggett (likely Thunder), Alex Ross (Thunder)

Hobart Hurricanes

Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan), Jofra Archer (England), Scott Boland, George Bailey, James Faulkner, Jarrod Freeman, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Tom Rogers, D’Arcy Short, Aaron Summers, Matthew Wade

In: Scott Boland (Stars)

Out: Johan Botha (retired), Tymal Mills (unsigned), Tim Paine, Clive Rose, Lawrence Neil-Smith

Perth Scorchers

Ashton Agar, Fawad Ahmed, Cameron Bancroft, Jason Behrendorff, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Liam Livingstone (England), Mitchell Marsh, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Sam Whiteman

In: Liam Livingstone (England), Fawad Ahmed (Thunder), Kurtis Patterson (Thunder)

Out: Usman Qadir (Pakistan), David Willey (England), Hilton Cartwright (Stars), Nathan Coulter-Nile (Stars), Michael Klinger (retired), Shaun Marsh (Renegades), Clint Hinchcliffe (Stars), Will Bosisto, Liam Guthrie, Sean Terry